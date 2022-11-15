PISCATAWAY – No. 21 Rutgers wrestling (2-1, 0-0) heads west this weekend for a pair of events in California. The Scarlet Knights face Stanford (0-0, 0-0) on Saturday in an outside dual at Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto and close out the trip with the Roadrunner Open on Sunday in Bakersfield. This weekend marks the first trip to California for RU since the 2019-20 campaign.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO