Men’s Basketball Defeated by Temple 72-66 at Mohegan Sun

Box Score UNCASVILLE, CT. – The Scarlet Knights (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. RU's second half comeback came up short as the Scarlet Knights lost 72-66 to Temple in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. RU outscored Temple 43-34 in the second half.
No. 21 Wrestling Begins West Coast Trip with Outdoor Dual at Stanford

PISCATAWAY – No. 21 Rutgers wrestling (2-1, 0-0) heads west this weekend for a pair of events in California. The Scarlet Knights face Stanford (0-0, 0-0) on Saturday in an outside dual at Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto and close out the trip with the Roadrunner Open on Sunday in Bakersfield. This weekend marks the first trip to California for RU since the 2019-20 campaign.
Shameen Jones: Perseverance & Consistency

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – When Rutgers football ended practice this Wednesday, WR Shameen Jones was one of the last to leave the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex. He stayed behind to get some extra work on the JUGS machine, as the team captain continues to prepare for his final home game at SHI Stadium.
Sold Out: Senior Day/Thank You Fans Game vs. No. 11 Penn State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No general public tickets remain for Saturday's Rutgers football game versus No. 11 Penn State at SHI Stadium, presented by Provident Bank. This marks the third home sellout for the Scarlet Knights in 2022, the most since the inaugural Big Ten season in 2014. Limited student...
