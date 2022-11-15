Read full article on original website
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota
Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
That's not how the game works: Child gets stuck in claw machine at Northtown Mall
(FOX 9) - We know the game is hard, but you're not supposed to get into the machine to win the stuffed animal. Last weekend, 5-year-old Tay, apparently annoyed with the lack of progress in winning a stuffed animal using a claw machine at the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, decided to take a different approach – he just got into the machine.
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth
Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.
Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
Top 7 Places Around St. Cloud to Warm Up with a Cup of Soup!
Nothing I enjoy more on a cold day is a warm, cup of soup that I can wrap my hands around, take in the aroma, then dig in! If you asked me to choose a favorite I probably couldn't, I love pretty much all of them!. Chicken noodle soup, wild...
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
