Waite Park, MN

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
MINNESOTA STATE
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth

Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
DULUTH, MN
Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.

Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
