How to watch Texas basketball vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

By Robb Hibbard, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
The No. 12 Texas men's basketball team will host No. 2 Gonzaga at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Moody Center in Austin.

During the 2021-22 NCAA men's basketball season, the Longhorns earned a record of 22-12, including 10-8 in the Big 12.

After a quarterfinal loss to TCU in the 2022 Big 12 tournament, Texas advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where they defeated Virginia Tech 81-73 before falling in the second round to Purdue by a score of 81-71.

After starting the 2022-23 season with a 90-60 win against Arkansas in a charity exhibition Oct. 29, the Longhorns recorded a 72-57 victory against the UTEP Miners Nov. 7 and an 82-31 win against Houston Christian Nov. 10.

Against Houston Christian, the Longhorns raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers in the game, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points.

Texas had a 27-0 edge in fast-break points.

“We want to push the ball,” freshman Dillon Mitchell said. “When we go out and run we're a dangerous team.”

Jabari Rice scored 11 points for Texas. Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds, including eight of the Longhorns' 21 on offense. They scored 19 second-chance points.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Gonzaga

When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16

Where: Moody Center in Austin

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Mark Rosner, correspondent for the Austin American-Statesman, contributed to this report.

The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
wyo4news.com

Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags

November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.
LARAMIE, WY
KREM

Gonzaga vs Texas | How to watch Wednesday's basketball game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 2-0 heading into their road matchup against Texas Wednesday night, Nov. 16. For Gonzaga it's a return to dry land after narrowly beating Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in the Armed Forces Classic. Gonzaga and Texas share a 2-0...
SPOKANE, WA
Golf Channel

Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
STILLWATER, OK
