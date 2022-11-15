How to watch Texas basketball vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The No. 12 Texas men's basketball team will host No. 2 Gonzaga at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Moody Center in Austin.

During the 2021-22 NCAA men's basketball season, the Longhorns earned a record of 22-12, including 10-8 in the Big 12.

After a quarterfinal loss to TCU in the 2022 Big 12 tournament, Texas advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where they defeated Virginia Tech 81-73 before falling in the second round to Purdue by a score of 81-71.

After starting the 2022-23 season with a 90-60 win against Arkansas in a charity exhibition Oct. 29, the Longhorns recorded a 72-57 victory against the UTEP Miners Nov. 7 and an 82-31 win against Houston Christian Nov. 10.

Against Houston Christian, the Longhorns raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers in the game, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points.

Texas had a 27-0 edge in fast-break points.

“We want to push the ball,” freshman Dillon Mitchell said. “When we go out and run we're a dangerous team.”

Jabari Rice scored 11 points for Texas. Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds, including eight of the Longhorns' 21 on offense. They scored 19 second-chance points.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Gonzaga

When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16

Where: Moody Center in Austin

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Mark Rosner, correspondent for the Austin American-Statesman, contributed to this report.