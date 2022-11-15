ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney World raises ticket prices for the first time since 2019 – see the changes customers can expect

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

DISNEY World is raising its prices for the first time in three years, the company announced today.

While the price increase won't affect Disney's Animal Kingdom, the price jumps will be apparent at all the other parks in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxjNF_0jBXq6GR00
Disney World is raising prices for the majority of parks beginning December 8

EPCOT tickets will now range between $114 and $179, with Hollywood Studios ranging between $124 and $179.

Magic Kingdom will be priced slightly higher, in between $124 and $189 depending on how busy the day is.

Meanwhile, Disney's Animal Kingdom will still stay at $109 to $159.

Generally, prices across the board were hiked up in between $3 to $15 per guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kscPM_0jBXq6GR00

While the most affordable ticket in May 2022 was $124, the new cheapest ticket in that month is $139. And this trend continues across most months moving into 2023.

Multi-day base tickets also rose, with a five-day base ticket now costing $482.52, $20.96 more than the year previous.

The 10-day base ticket saw the biggest jump, rising $28.40 to $582.09.

The price hike follows headlines last month that Disneyland had raised prices at the park, but the prices were not initially tied to the East Coast park.

Other changes in store at parks

That's not the only change customers should anticipate moving into 2023.

Beginning December 8, Disney is also introducing park-specific pricing on one-day one-park tickets.

This will make Magic Kingdom the most expensive park to visit on the park's busiest days.

"Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.

Annual passes alongside Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus pricing is set to rise for all parks besides Animal Kingdom, but the exact amount is not clear.

Park reservations changing

Disney World has recently required customers to book a reservation to visit parks in addition to purchasing tickets, but now the resort says it will automatically make those reservations for those who purchase a one-day one-park ticket.

This change takes place December 8 as well, but guests purchasing multi-day tickets still need to make their own park reservations.

Annual pass price hike

In addition to day passes, annual passes are also seeing a surge in pricing at Disney World in 2023.

Disney World halted new purchases of annual passes for all besides the Pixie Dust Pass, which is available to Florida residents.

While new sales will continue to be paused for the passes, December 8 marks the date that prices are climbing for all except the Pixie Dust Pass.

The Pirate Pass is up from $699 to $749, while the Sorcerer Pass is now $969 from $899. Meanwhile, the Incedi-Pass will cost $1399, up from $1299.

Disney dining changes

Disney World also announced they would be allowing guests to cancel most dining reservations without penalty up until 2 hours before reservation time.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," Disney said in a statement.

In October, Disneyland raised its one-day, one-park ticket from $159 to $169, an overall 36 percent increase over five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2ZSY_0jBXq6GR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hk59a_0jBXq6GR00

Disney fans should know a brand new Harry Potter World is coming, and its location is far away from Disney's Florida headquarters.

Plus, The Sun spotlighted what it's like to live at Disney's exclusive VIP Village.

