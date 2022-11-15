ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County sheriff canine hailed a hero after finding missing woman

By Carolina Garibay
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Dvv_0jBXq3cG00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is praising its canine team after a heroic rescue Sunday night.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said that around 8:30 p.m. the family of a 25-year-old unincorporated Mundelein woman reported that the woman was missing.

"They hadn't heard from her, and she also left behind her personal effects- her cell phone, her purse, and other items, which was very unlike her. They feared that she was in mental crisis also,” Covelli said.

Sheriff's deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner Dax responded to the scene at the woman's house.

Covelli said they found the woman about 500 feet from her home in a wooded area, where she was unconscious and experiencing hypothermia.

He said Dax and Forlenza played a huge role in saving this woman's life.

"There is absolutely no doubt if it weren't for Deputy Forlenza and canine Dax, there is a strong likelihood that this woman may not have made it,” Covelli said.

Covelli said the woman was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

