Armed robbery suspect ‘in stable condition’ after being shot by Sarasota officer, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at the Homewood Suites along Fruitville Road. It all started with a robbery call which came from a Publix parking lot across the street where an 83-year-old woman victim was approached by the suspect while she was unloading her shopping cart. Police say the 71-year-old suspect from Sarasota tried taking the purse off of the woman’s shoulder

When police first arrived to the extended stay hotel, the man was standing between two cars, holding a knife. An officer ordered him to drop the knife and get on the ground multiple times. The suspect advanced toward the officer ‘aggressively with a knife in his hand’, according to police. They say the suspect was told to drop it and get on the ground once again. When he took several steps forward, the officer fired his weapon.

Photo courtesy: Sarasota PD

The Sarasota Police Department said the 71-year-old suspect is “in stable condition,” but the officer was not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken charge of investigating the officer-involved shooting. The robbery will be investigated by Sarasota police.

“It’s a bad day when an officer has to use force,” Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge said.

The officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave.

Body camera footage capturing the incident will be released by Sarasota Police Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

