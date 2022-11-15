ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World announces ticket price hike, more changes

By Kaycee Sloan
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices.

On Tuesday morning, Disney announced new park-specific prices for 1-day, 1 park ticket that are set to go into effect Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.

Here’s what 1-day, 1-park tickets will cost starting Dec. 8:

Animal Kingdom: $109 – $159 (no increase)
Hollywood Studios: $124 – $179
EPCOT: $114 – $179
Magic Kingdom: $124 – $189

The park notes the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Tickets currently cost $159.

From then on, when guests buy a 1-day, 1 park ticket, their park reservation will be automatically made for them at purchase.

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The park paused the sale of select annual passes before Christmas. They said sales for Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Pirate remain paused but there will be an increase in prices once those sales resume.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)
Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)
Pirate: $749 (was $699)
Pixie: $399 (no change)

The cost of adding park hopper to your ticket will also vary by date.

“We are also making planning easier with new one-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” said Disney’s spokesperson.

Disney also confirmed guests can cancel their dining reservation up to two hours before the reservation time. Some people thought the new feature was a glitch on Disney’s website, but a Disney spokesperson confirmed it was not.

