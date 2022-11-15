Bentonville, Ark. – Walmart U.S. is hoovering up more customers, but still working through an overage in general merchandise. At the end of the third quarter, excess inventory was at just under $1 billion – roughly one-third of what it had been at the close Q2. Apparel and certain categories in general merchandise remain among the heaviest over-inventoried, according to John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and CEO.

1 DAY AGO