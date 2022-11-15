ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Joel Eisenberg

Update: List of New and Recent Denny’s Location Closings

Several Denny’s locations have permanently shuttered since September, and more are closing through the duration of the calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com,ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and Syracuse.com.
Walmart looking for general merchandise sales to rebalance as food, consumables surge

Bentonville, Ark. – Walmart U.S. is hoovering up more customers, but still working through an overage in general merchandise. At the end of the third quarter, excess inventory was at just under $1 billion – roughly one-third of what it had been at the close Q2. Apparel and certain categories in general merchandise remain among the heaviest over-inventoried, according to John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and CEO.
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

