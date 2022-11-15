ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

markerzone.com

RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW

Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL

After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
COLUMBUS, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Fan rings cancer survivor's bell before Penguins game

17-year-old celebrates completing final treatment at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their Hockey Fight's Cancer night in a touching way. Ginny Fronk, a 17-year-old Penguins fan, got to ring the cancer survivor's bell before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Bean leave game against Flyers

The nightmare continues. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins left Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an apparent lower-body injury. Merzlikins could not put any weight on his left leg following Noah Cates’ second-period goal. Joonas Korpisalo, who dealt with his own injury issues earlier in the season, finished the game in a 5-4 victory for Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH

