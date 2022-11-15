Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
markerzone.com
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
Sabres have lost 7 straight in regulation, worst skid under coach Don Granato
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Sabres opened a three-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Senators, and have now dropped seven straight in regulation for the first time in 127 games under coach Don Granato. With the youngest lineup in the NHL, the Sabres (7-10-0) are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have […]
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
markerzone.com
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
NHL
Fan rings cancer survivor's bell before Penguins game
17-year-old celebrates completing final treatment at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their Hockey Fight's Cancer night in a touching way. Ginny Fronk, a 17-year-old Penguins fan, got to ring the cancer survivor's bell before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Bean leave game against Flyers
The nightmare continues. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins left Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an apparent lower-body injury. Merzlikins could not put any weight on his left leg following Noah Cates’ second-period goal. Joonas Korpisalo, who dealt with his own injury issues earlier in the season, finished the game in a 5-4 victory for Columbus.
