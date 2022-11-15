Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
2022 Kids Only! Holiday Fun Guide
Parents- start planning a date night or two, because the kids will be occupied with all of these fun events over the holiday season! We've got everything from horses and hot chocolate to visits with the jolly guy in red, as well as some school's out camps for every age and interest. If your kids like "experience gifts", this may be your one-stop-shop!
macaronikid.com
Holiday Hoopla 2022
Holiday Hoopla "Kickoff" is always the Friday after Thanksgiving from 6-8 pm. Every year, Holiday Hoopla officially kicks off the Friday after Thanksgiving when Santa Claus "secretly" arrives and the beginning of the shopping season in the Downtown District begins. 2022 will return to the River Place Plaza. The characters,...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
macaronikid.com
Si View Holiday Bazaar
Save the date for this seasonal favorite! We are excited to host a full house of artisan vendors with unique gifts for the holidays and showcase performances by local students at Si View Community Center on Sat, Dec 3rd from 9am-3pm. From one-of-a-kind gifts to tasty treats, the Si View Holiday Bazaar has something for everyone! Performances from Snoqualmie area youth. FREE event, open to the public! Raffle ticket sales from 9am-2:30pm for gift baskets featuring gifts from Holiday Bazaar Vendors!
macaronikid.com
Polar Express Holiday Screening at Galaxy Theatres
All aboard for the Polar Express Toy Drive this giving season!. Catch a special screening of the holiday classic for $5 and bring an unopened toy to donate and receive a free 12oz hot chocolate. Check the calendar for more details https://gigharbor.macaronikid.com/search/express#events.
macaronikid.com
Newtown Holiday Festival, Dec. 4
On Sunday, December 4th, residents of Newtown and surrounding communities can return to Main Street for Newtown Youth and Family Services’ 37th Annual Holiday Festival with Newtown Savings Bank as the Premier Sponsor. This event has become a much-loved tradition for families; even Santa Claus is bringing his family this year. Mrs. Claus will also join in the fun and help spread some holiday cheer.
macaronikid.com
Uptown Scrooge
Good Medicine Productions, a 501(c)3 organization based in Westerville, will present its annual holiday production of Uptown Scrooge again this season!. Participants will experience Dickens' classic holiday tale like never before in this immersive walking tour performance of A Christmas Carol. Uptown Scrooge is a theatrical performance spectacle that utilizes innovative storytelling, improvisation, music, and audience interaction to share the story of Charles Dickens' The Christmas Carol. Guided through the streets and shops of historic Uptown Westerville by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, audience members join Scrooge on his journey, experiencing the magic and wonder of his holiday adventure first-hand. This production is a unique and interactive holiday experience for the whole family. The production is suitable for ages four and over and each walking tour performance lasts approximately 90 minutes.
macaronikid.com
10 Ways to Save Money this Holiday Season
Every year as parents, we plan, save, and budget for our holiday shopping. Let's face it, the holiday's aren't cheap. It's months of constant spending - whether you are buying Halloween candy and costumes, Thanksgiving dinner, or Christmas gifts, it's costly, no doubt. So, what can you do to save...
macaronikid.com
Your Guide to Santa Sightings in Chico + More!
Our community does a fantastic job of coming together and creating a festive season full of magic for our children. In fact, there are so many opportunities to see and take pictures with Santa in the Chico area that it can get overwhelming! Don't forget Mrs. Claus and The Grinch, too!
macaronikid.com
Holiday Fun In Spencer County
Crunchy leaves, cooler days, pumpkin pie, turkey. There’s a lot to love about November. Including the events!. And even though it’s still technically fall, around the Santa Claus, Indiana, area, this month is often considered the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. And these six festive November events are the perfect way to kick off the festivities!
macaronikid.com
Home Depot Kids Workshop - Train Ornament
The November Kids Workshop is coming up! Join us on Saturday 11/5, from 9 a.m. - noon to complete this month’s craft, a scarecrow napkin holder.
macaronikid.com
Critters Toy Store in Conifer - Local Business Spotlight!
Special Prices for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with 20% off on November 25 and 26, 2022. Free gift wrapping too!. In this day and age, do you ever find yourself looking for a little magic? Well then, it’s my pleasure to introduce to you a very magical place tucked into a little corner of Conifer!
macaronikid.com
Snoqualmie Winter Lights
This annual winter event lasts over a month and features a trail taking residents and visitors to various spots around the city that are decked out in twinkling holiday lights. Take in the lights in downtown Snoqualmie where holiday decorating has taken on new purposes over the past decade -...
macaronikid.com
Wild Winter Days Winter Admission & Food Drive with Dare to Care
The Louisville Zoo is celebrating Kroger Wild Winter Days now through Feb. 28, 2023 with a Dare to Care food drive and discount admission when you donate a food item for the drive. The Zoo is proud to team up with Kroger and Dare to Care again to help struggling...
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
macaronikid.com
The Art of the Brick GIVEAWAY!
It is giveaway time! The FIRST Person who emails me interested in tickets will get 4 FREE tickets to this event. Yes, the 1st person in my inbox will enjoy 4 tickets to " The Art of the Brick" on November 21st. My email is cheryllachendro@macaroni kid.com.
macaronikid.com
Harbor WildWatch Wildside Weekly
While you stay warm and dry on the dock, our divers use an underwater video camera to live stream what they encounter below the surface. Staff biologists and trained volunteers identify the sea life that appear on the 10-foot screen in real time. January 7, 5pm @ Jerisich Dock. February...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20
Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis will share 5 fun events to do with your kids in the Annapolis area the upcoming weekend. Click on the links below for all of the details!. 5 Events this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20 More events can be found on the Macaroni...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Comments / 0