Good Medicine Productions, a 501(c)3 organization based in Westerville, will present its annual holiday production of Uptown Scrooge again this season!. Participants will experience Dickens' classic holiday tale like never before in this immersive walking tour performance of A Christmas Carol. Uptown Scrooge is a theatrical performance spectacle that utilizes innovative storytelling, improvisation, music, and audience interaction to share the story of Charles Dickens' The Christmas Carol. Guided through the streets and shops of historic Uptown Westerville by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, audience members join Scrooge on his journey, experiencing the magic and wonder of his holiday adventure first-hand. This production is a unique and interactive holiday experience for the whole family. The production is suitable for ages four and over and each walking tour performance lasts approximately 90 minutes.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO