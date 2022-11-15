Read full article on original website
Minot Public Schools Custodian named as North Dakota Education Support Professional of The Year
(Minot, ND) -- The state's largest teacher's union is celebrating an education support professional who is goes above and beyond. Bruce Schonberger, a custodian for Minot Public Schools (MPS), is being recognized as the 2022-23 North Dakota Education Support Professional of the Year. Schoneberer has worked at MPS for over a decade, having positive interactions with students. He also is an active member in his local organization as the financial officer for Chapter 52 of the North Dakota Public Employees local. Schoneberer also regularly attends meetings with the Minot Education Association, organizes a public education float every year for the North Dakota State Fair Parade, and is the vice president of the Central Labor Council for the ND American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
North Dakota receives $1.7 Billion dollars in first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is already seeing the results of a bipartisan bill meant to improve infrastructure across the country. The $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, otherwise known as the American Jobs Plan, was officially signed into law on November 15th, 2021. The legislation contained measures to rebuild roadways and bridges, improve airports and public transportation options including passenger rail, create a electric vehicle charging network, and more all across the United States.
New North Dakota State House, Senate Majority Leaders chosen
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Senate and House Republican caucuses have elected new leadership Monday night at their respective caucus meetings in Bismarck. The Senate republicans elected Senator David Hogue (District 38-Minot) for Senate Majority Leader, Senator Jerry Klein (District 14-Harvey) for Assistant Majority Leader and Senator Kristin Roers (District 27-Fargo) for Senate Republican Caucus Chair.
AG Wrigley: Docs can defend abortions using patient info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says doctors should be able to defend themselves against abortion prosecutions using patients' personal health information. North Dakota's trigger law bans abortion except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. Under the...
Handmade ornaments needed for North Dakota state Christmas Tree
(Bismarck, ND) -- Handmade ornaments are needed for this year's North Dakota State Christmas Tree. Ornaments can be of any design and made from any medium, but those made from commercial kits aren't eligible for the display. The theme for this year's tree is "Inspire Hope" as part of First...
Minnesota sending rapid Covid-19 testing kits to residents who request them
(St. Paul, MN) -- The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays, according to a statement sent by the governors' office. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more free tests through the state's online ordering program. Walz says Minnesota is continuing its free test program even though the federal effort has been suspended.
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
American Lung Association report shows North Dakota leads nation for lung cancer treatment
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report from The American Lung Association shows good news for North Dakota. "Again this year, as I recall last year also North Dakota ranked first for treating lung cancer in this report. We don't have the direct, and here's you know, here's all the things that lead to that because there are other pieces of the report that say oh, but screening, they weren't top in screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for the American Lung Association.
North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
North Dakota Oil, Natural Gas production up in September
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil and natural gas production is increasing. The state Department of Mineral Resources reported Tuesday that oil production was up over four percent in September, while natural gas production increased by two-and-a-half percent. September's average oil price for North Dakota crude was down nearly ten-dollars...
MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Dakota Medical Foundation
(Fargo, ND) -- The Dakota Medical Foundation is among the recipients in the latest round of donations by MacKenzie Scott. The foundation received ten-million dollars from the philanthropist. “We do nothing by ourselves,” said DMF Executive Director Pat Traynor. “This gift reflects the tireless efforts of the thousands of charities,...
North Dakota Pharmacies experiencing shortages of Amoxicillin
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota pharmacies are experiencing shortages of the popular antibiotic amoxicillin. The shortages are part of a nationwide trend, with areas facing low supplies for nearly three weeks. Typically, amoxicillin is used to treat bacterial infections, such as chest infections (including pneumonia) and dental abscesses. It...
Minnesota offering more home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of Holidays
(St. Paul, MN) -- The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more...
ND grapes are growing a bunch! 11-15-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics and recap the first storm of the winter season. Today We chat with Greg Kreiger.
11-15-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 1
6:30 - 6:42 - Show open… What's to come?... Ways to be a part of the show. Minnesota Wild @ Nashville Predators (Puck drop at 7 p.m.) MBB: UND vs Pacific (tip at 7 p.m.) North Dakota High School Football Class 11B All-State rosters released. Cleveland’s Terry Francona named...
