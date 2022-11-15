PEWAUKEE, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a twin-engine airplane crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the crash landing came in just after 9 a.m. Three adults on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The plane also had 53 dogs on board that were checked for injuries.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO