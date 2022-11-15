Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
'Western Lakes Loves': How to adopt rescue dogs involved in Pewaukee plane crash
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Three adults and 53 rescue dogs were on board a twin-engine cargo plane when it made an emergency crash landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club Tuesday morning. The plane was transporting rescue dogs from Louisiana to southeastern Wisconsin shelters when it crashed just four...
Plane carrying 50+ adoptable dogs crash lands on local golf course
A plane carrying dozens of dogs has made an emergency landing at Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee, the Jefferson County Humane Society told TMJ4 News.
fox32chicago.com
Plane crash lands, Western Lakes Golf Club; 3 people, 53 dogs safe
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a twin-engine airplane crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the crash landing came in just after 9 a.m. Three adults on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The plane also had 53 dogs on board that were checked for injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Sheboygan County driver ignores school bus ‘stop sign’ moments before kids cross the road
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have shared a video of a driver who ignored a school bus stop sign moments before two kids crossed the road. In a Facebook post by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a blue SUV can be seen going through flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign of a school bus that was stopping to pick kids up on Tuesday.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
Stag party: Deer breaks into, damages family’s home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Wisconsin couple was left asking “seriously, doe?” after a deer managed to get into their home and do a lot of damage. Sue and Richard Sujecki told Spectrum News that they were sitting at home when a buck burst through their glass storm door and into their living room.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
Armed carjacker caught in car chase gets 15 years
A previously convicted armed robber was sentenced in court on Wednesday for carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
WISN
Man, 68, dies in fire in Milwaukee townhouse
MILWAUKEE — A 68-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday night near North 61st and Stark streets in Milwaukee. The 911 call was made at about 7:04 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Will Kowalski. There was a report of a trapped person in the two-story townhouse. Firefighters found...
WISN
'A lot of tears and happiness': Waukesha County district attorney reacts to trial conclusion
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The conclusion to a trial that spanned more than a month ended on Wednesday with several rounds of applause. Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences and 762 years in prison for the Waukesha parade attack. "I don't think it's really entirely...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-41 NB in Racine County, 3 hurt
RAYMOND, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 41 northbound in Racine County Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said the driver of a Jeep lost...
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
MADISON, Wis., (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of running his car through last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade, has been sentenced to life in prison. Brooks made a final statement Wednesday after being convicted on all 76 counts against him. He said that he did not plan the attack and apologized to victims for […]
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
Comments / 0