San Antonio, TX

San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer

 2 days ago

A San Antonio teenager who was shot by a police officer while trying to eat a hamburger is now awake and alert, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

The page also says 17-year-old Erik Cantu is sitting up and interacting with people in his hospital room.

Erik was put on a ventilator after he was shot by now-fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand last month.

Video shows Brennand trying to detain Erik while he was eating then opening fire on the teen as he tried to drive away.

The shooting stems from an encounter the two had the night before.

Police have said Brennand was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Erik inside a car he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop. Brennand said he suspected the car was stolen.

Police have said that although registration plates didn't match the vehicle Cantu was operating, the car itself was not stolen.

Brennand was fired and charged with felony assault by a public servant.

SEE RELATED STORY: Condition of 17-year-old shot by San Antonio PD officer while eating hamburger 'touch and go'

Comments / 51

Mari Gomez
1d ago

yeah Payday for him and his family but he should also pay for trying to flee the cops twice they should also prosecute him for that

Reply(12)
18
Laura Chavez
1d ago

There's always 2 sides to a story if you don't know shut it!!! simple as that stop being so judgemental people.Police has evidence in everything and we don't know what actually happened the night before or who was driving that vehicle even if it was that same one.Be happy this boy is alive!!!! That's what the article is about. Put yourself in the family's position too. Not here to burst anyone's bubble but look at what the world has come to and yes everyone is entitled to their own opinion too...

Reply(4)
5
Slytherin
1d ago

His father should have taught him better than to run from the cops for a 2nd time

Reply(2)
12
 

