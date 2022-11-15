ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio artist wins worldwide contest to get art on PBR beer cans

By Brad Johansen
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHAkO_0jBXnmEl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Depending on where or when you are reading this, it might be time for a beer.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

If you pick the right one, you will be supporting a Columbus artist, Paul Giovis. Giovis was one of 7,000 artists worldwide to enter a contest to have his art featured on Pabst Blue Ribbon beer cans and win a $10,000 prize.

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

Giovis was one of ten winning artists picked and got a billboard in the city championing his achievement. “I’ve had strangers reach out from all over the country to say I have your can,” said Giovis.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNvIO_0jBXnmEl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7PIJ_0jBXnmEl00

He graduated from Columbus School of art in graphic design after drawing fake tattoos for his friends in middle school. Now as a professional artist, Giovis’ murals fill restaurant walls in German Village, local cantinas, even the Facebook building. “Any time you give an artist freedom that’s when you get their best work that goes with murals that goes for tattoos.”

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Women in Ohio accused of stealing numerous North Face coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women accused of stealing coats from a store in Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus. Police say surveillance video from Oct. 8 shows two women piling more than $2,600 worth of North Face coats into a shopping cart before walking out of the store without […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cirque du Soleil coming to Columbus next summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The world’s most recognized contemporary circus producer is bringing one of its shows to Columbus next year. Cirque du Soleil announced it will have five performances of its show Corteo next June at the Schottenstein Center. The opening show is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 followed by another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

James Gang rides again at VetsAid 2022, supported by Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Black Keys and other Ohio rockers (photos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Joe Walsh put VetsAid 2022 in perspective shortly into the James Gang’s set on Sunday night, Nov. 13, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. “Ohio, baby!” Walsh, who was raised on Summit Street in the state capitol, declared before leading the Cleveland-formed group into its first performance of “Tend My Garden” since 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May. On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals

If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy