Read full article on original website
Related
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it
Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants. It's a revelation.
Popculture
Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups for the Holidays
Starbucks will give away free reusable cups on Thursday, Nov. 17 to celebrate the holidays and promote sustainable habits. This will be the company's fifth annual "red cup giveaway," but the cup design is brand new. Collectors will want to get there early because this promotion will only go on as long as supplies last.
Sam’s Club launches a price war with Costco—over hot dogs
Sam's Club has lowered the price of its hot dog combo meal, undercutting Costco. Sam’s Club has taken its rivalry with Costco to the next level. The big box retailer has lowered the price of a hot dog and drink in its food court from $1.50 to $1.38, undercutting Costco’s long-standing price in an attempt to attract new customers.
We Tried Dunkin' Donuts New Holiday Menu Items And Were Left Very Surprised At Some Of These
IT'S COOKIE BUTTER DONUT SEASON!
Subway is selling premade sandwiches in smart vending machines
Your next Subway order could come from a vending machine.
Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal
In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
Elite Daily
Target's Marks & Spencer Holiday Food & Drink, Ranked By Festiveness
In the midst of adding your fave Target Black Friday deals to your cart each week, don’t forget to snag some presents, too. From musical gingerbread tins to pinecone-shaped truffles, the superstore’s new collab with U.K.-based brand Marks & Spencer is about to become your go-to for seasonal delights — and you don’t even have to leave the country. There’s plenty of desserts to choose from no matter the occasion, so if you’re ready to deck the halls with truffles, shortbread, and chocolates, here’s a festive ranking of Target’s Marks & Spencer holiday treats.
Comments / 0