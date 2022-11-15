ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups for the Holidays

Starbucks will give away free reusable cups on Thursday, Nov. 17 to celebrate the holidays and promote sustainable habits. This will be the company's fifth annual "red cup giveaway," but the cup design is brand new. Collectors will want to get there early because this promotion will only go on as long as supplies last.
Fortune

Food & Wine

Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal

In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
Elite Daily

Target's Marks & Spencer Holiday Food & Drink, Ranked By Festiveness

In the midst of adding your fave Target Black Friday deals to your cart each week, don’t forget to snag some presents, too. From musical gingerbread tins to pinecone-shaped truffles, the superstore’s new collab with U.K.-based brand Marks & Spencer is about to become your go-to for seasonal delights — and you don’t even have to leave the country. There’s plenty of desserts to choose from no matter the occasion, so if you’re ready to deck the halls with truffles, shortbread, and chocolates, here’s a festive ranking of Target’s Marks & Spencer holiday treats.

