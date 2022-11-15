DES MOINES, Iowa — The makeup of some bars along Court Avenue in Downtown Des Moines could look different by the end of the month. Longtime bars Beer Can Alley and The Exchange on the third floor of the building at 216 Court Ave. will have their final day of operations on Nov. 26. It was an announcement made by the owner via Beer Can Alley's Facebook page on Monday.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO