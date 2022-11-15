ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fighting for Survival: The future of Southridge Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Changes coming to I-80/35 interchange over Hickman

CLIVE, Iowa — There is a plan to address issues with the Interstate 80/35 interchange over Hickman. "I think there are a lot of safety concerns, "said Jojo Clawson, a long haul trucker from Wyoming. It is not just the long-haul truckers who have issues with the interchange. "It's...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston prepares its fleet of snow plows

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston's Public Works Department is busy at work getting its fleet of nine snowplows ready for winter weather. They're asking residents to help them make sure nothing gets messy this winter. "Some of the challenges we deal with are parked cars. That's probably the biggest one....
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Fighting for survival: Reinventing Merle Hay and Valley West

Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Malls fight to survive, weather aware

Shopping malls are fighting to stay alive in the face of traditional retail practices falling out of fashion. “Even though you might see an empty storefront right now, you see there’s work being done in there. So that’s not really empty,” Merle Hay Mall’s manager told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA
KCCI.com

City, building owner looks to address Court Avenue building known for its bars

DES MOINES, Iowa — The makeup of some bars along Court Avenue in Downtown Des Moines could look different by the end of the month. Longtime bars Beer Can Alley and The Exchange on the third floor of the building at 216 Court Ave. will have their final day of operations on Nov. 26. It was an announcement made by the owner via Beer Can Alley's Facebook page on Monday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Bank robbed in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said U.S. Bank was robbed in downtown Des Moines on Tuesday evening. According to officers, the suspect entered the bank at 520 Walnut St. and said he had a weapon but did not display one to staff. The suspect ran away from the scene...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa to receive millions in Walmart opioids settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will get nearly $20 million from Walmart to settle an opioid prescriptions lawsuit. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said the money is part of a $3 billion settlement Walmart agreed to nationwide. The settlement also requires Walmart to make significant improvements in the way...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Game gone wild: Iowa's connection to a wacky sport

DES MOINES, Iowa — What happens when you combine soccer with the spectacle of professional wrestling? Iowans found out back in 2000 when "Socker Slam" debuted in Des Moines. The long-forgotten entertainment experiment is now the subject of a new documentary. Twenty-three years ago, the now-retired director of the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Adventureland unveils new attractions

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland unveiled a new attraction coming to Altoona next summer. At an expo in Orlando, representatives showed off the "ships that will set sail" next summer on the viking-themed super flume water ride called "Draken Falls." Each of the 10 viking ships seats six people in...
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Microphone captures vulgarity during Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting

During a Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a microphone caught Supervisor Angela Connolly calling fellow Supervisor Matt McCoy a vulgar word. In the audio, Connolly can be heard responding to McCoy, saying, "Why is he such an a******?" The comment was made after McCoy spoke against two...
KCCI.com

Iowa Republicans have mixed feelings about Trump’s 3rd presidential run

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, Donald Trump officially announced histhird presidential run. Trump's campaign committee filed the official paperwork just a half hour before the announcement. Trump told supporters last week that he was going to make a big announcement, but that was before many Trump-backed Republicans...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Urbandale police searching for missing teen

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Dallas County finishes administrative recount over four ballots

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A special precinct board spent Monday morningrecounting ballots at the Dallas County Auditor's office. Human error on Election Day left four ballots in question, one in each precinct. The board, which included one Republican and one Democrat, recounted every vote and corrected the four mistakes.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy