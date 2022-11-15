Read full article on original website
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
Fighting for Survival: The future of Southridge Mall
DES MOINES, Iowa — Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival.
Changes coming to I-80/35 interchange over Hickman
CLIVE, Iowa — There is a plan to address issues with the Interstate 80/35 interchange over Hickman. "I think there are a lot of safety concerns, "said Jojo Clawson, a long haul trucker from Wyoming. It is not just the long-haul truckers who have issues with the interchange. "It's...
Johnston prepares its fleet of snow plows
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston's Public Works Department is busy at work getting its fleet of nine snowplows ready for winter weather. They're asking residents to help them make sure nothing gets messy this winter. "Some of the challenges we deal with are parked cars. That's probably the biggest one....
20 people could be displaced after West Des Moines condo fire
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen people are impacted by a fire at a condominium complex. It happened on Tuesday night at the Stoneridge Condos on 50th Street. The fire started in this condo on the ground level. That condo, and the two units above, are destroyed.
Fighting for survival: Reinventing Merle Hay and Valley West
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Tonight at 6: Malls fight to survive, weather aware
Shopping malls are fighting to stay alive in the face of traditional retail practices falling out of fashion. “Even though you might see an empty storefront right now, you see there’s work being done in there. So that’s not really empty,” Merle Hay Mall’s manager told KCCI.
Taco John's is testing a new kind of quesadilla for a limited time in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taco John's is testing out a new kind of quesadilla in Des Moines. The restaurant chain said a new double beef and potato stacked quesadilla is now testing in select locations. "The mouth-watering quesadilla is packed with a double portion of seasoned beef, along with...
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
City, building owner looks to address Court Avenue building known for its bars
DES MOINES, Iowa — The makeup of some bars along Court Avenue in Downtown Des Moines could look different by the end of the month. Longtime bars Beer Can Alley and The Exchange on the third floor of the building at 216 Court Ave. will have their final day of operations on Nov. 26. It was an announcement made by the owner via Beer Can Alley's Facebook page on Monday.
Bank robbed in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said U.S. Bank was robbed in downtown Des Moines on Tuesday evening. According to officers, the suspect entered the bank at 520 Walnut St. and said he had a weapon but did not display one to staff. The suspect ran away from the scene...
Iowa to receive millions in Walmart opioids settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will get nearly $20 million from Walmart to settle an opioid prescriptions lawsuit. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said the money is part of a $3 billion settlement Walmart agreed to nationwide. The settlement also requires Walmart to make significant improvements in the way...
One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Game gone wild: Iowa's connection to a wacky sport
DES MOINES, Iowa — What happens when you combine soccer with the spectacle of professional wrestling? Iowans found out back in 2000 when "Socker Slam" debuted in Des Moines. The long-forgotten entertainment experiment is now the subject of a new documentary. Twenty-three years ago, the now-retired director of the...
Adventureland unveils new attractions
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland unveiled a new attraction coming to Altoona next summer. At an expo in Orlando, representatives showed off the "ships that will set sail" next summer on the viking-themed super flume water ride called "Draken Falls." Each of the 10 viking ships seats six people in...
Microphone captures vulgarity during Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting
During a Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a microphone caught Supervisor Angela Connolly calling fellow Supervisor Matt McCoy a vulgar word. In the audio, Connolly can be heard responding to McCoy, saying, "Why is he such an a******?" The comment was made after McCoy spoke against two...
Iowa Republicans have mixed feelings about Trump’s 3rd presidential run
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, Donald Trump officially announced histhird presidential run. Trump's campaign committee filed the official paperwork just a half hour before the announcement. Trump told supporters last week that he was going to make a big announcement, but that was before many Trump-backed Republicans...
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
Urbandale police searching for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
Dallas County finishes administrative recount over four ballots
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A special precinct board spent Monday morningrecounting ballots at the Dallas County Auditor's office. Human error on Election Day left four ballots in question, one in each precinct. The board, which included one Republican and one Democrat, recounted every vote and corrected the four mistakes.
