Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th Street closed almost two years after...
therealdeal.com
Office Space as a Product: 145 East 57th Street and the Next Generation of Manhattan Offices
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were looking for a very specific combination of attributes in an office space. It had to be large and spacious for social distancing, it had to be full of light and exciting to draw people back from their homes, and it had to be conveniently located so workers could have the shortest commute and best access to clubs and restaurants. The leasing team at ABS Partners Real Estate looked at 145 East 57th Street and it was clear to them the property met all these requirements and more.
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
therealdeal.com
Argo’s Greenwich Village condo sees quick-fire sales
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Argo Real Estate sold almost all of its units at a new Greenwich Village condo building in 10 days as Manhattan’s luxury market plows ahead to top out a busy year. Argo’s ongoing project at 64 University Place saw 24 of its 28...
therealdeal.com
Downtown Jersey City dev secures $167M bump in construction financing
A massive Jersey City project by a Hoboken-based developer is moving right along with a new chunk of construction financing. Madison Realty Capital announced Tuesday that it was upsizing its loan for Manhattan Building Company’s four-building development in the New Jersey city to $395 million. The developer is in the midst of a 1,089-unit project, which is coming together in phases.
therealdeal.com
Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
Los Angeles hospitality firm Urban Commons has filed for bankruptcy on the hotel portion of the Wagner at the Battery, just weeks after a lender filed a petition to foreclose on the Lower Manhattan asset. A company-controlled entity sought Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, according to court documents filed in the...
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
These Are the Unexpected Benefits of Living in a 5th-Floor Walkup
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Living on the top...
therealdeal.com
Madison Realty to take control of Isaac Hager’s Williamsburg hotel project
Isaac Hager is having a roller coaster of a November. Last week the Brooklyn developer partnered with nursing home investor Daryl Hagler to acquire a site in the borough with plans for a major residential project. This week he’s set to lose one. Madison Realty Capital, the senior lender...
Barnes & Noble is returning to the Upper East Side
The book and coffee mecca that is Barnes & Noble will soon return to the Upper East Side. The chain store, which closed its location on East 86th Street near Lexington Avenue in 2020, will be back in 2023 at 1556 3rd Avenue, at the intersection with East 87th Street.
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
therealdeal.com
Mapping out the explosion of commercial development in Hudson Yards
Undeterred by an ambiguous future and declining rents, Related Companies is intent on adding more office space to New York City’s central business district — more than a million square feet of it. Stephen Ross’ firm last month filed plans for a 1.3 million-square-foot office tower at 514...
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Officials race to preserve historic Greenwich Village buildings marked for demolition
A building in New York City that was supposed to be protected is now being demolished, and now city officials are demanding more oversight for landmarked properties.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
therealdeal.com
Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 8:15 a.m.: Less than a week ago, it seemed like the Jane Hotel was on the verge of extinction. However, that’s only true for part of the property. The ballroom and other public spaces at the property at 113 Jane Street in the West Village are being converted into a private club, the New York Post reported.
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
brickunderground.com
What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?
When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
