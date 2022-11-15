Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Randy Orton Photo Casts Doubt On Impending WWE Return
Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been dealing with the injury for some time, and surgery was possible but not confirmed. With the uncertainty surrounding the injury, a timetable for Orton's return has not been provided, and now there's even more doubt about how soon The Viper will get back in the ring.
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
WWE Reportedly Makes Steve Austin An Offer For Another Match
Steve Austin retired following his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 and for years he remained adamant that he wouldn’t be returning to the ring. However, Austin returned to the ring earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 when he faced Kevin Owens on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
Bianca Belair Talks Signing With WME And Hollywood Ambitions
Bianca Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion for over 225 days — the longest reigning black WWE Women's Champion in history. However, WWE is not the champion's only point of interest moving forward. Recently, major Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) began representing Belair signed to be, and in a new interview with "Metro," she discussed taking that next step with her career. "I'm super excited for it," Belair said. "I don't like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life, I'd have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!"
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
