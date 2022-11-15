ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laketown Township, MI

mibiz.com

567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

First Solar picks Alabama for new solar factory

(Reuters) – Top U.S. solar panel manufacturer First Solar Inc on Wednesday said it has chosen Alabama as the home of its fourth domestic factory, giving the state a $1.1 billion investment that will create hundreds of jobs. The announcement had been anticipated since August, when First Solar said...
ALABAMA STATE
WOOD

A dental office that offers everything you need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Good oral health is important it can improve your teeth and transform your smile into something that’s bright and beautiful! So many people want a place with the expertise to handle it all: everything from dental exams and root canals to cosmetic dental services and full mouth surgery. Grand Valley Dentistry, our Dental Expert, does it all!
ALLENDALE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan

One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Democrats poised to increase their majority on state board of education

Democrats are poised to expand their majority on the Michigan state Board of Education after last week’s elections. That party currently holds a 5-2 majority on the board. Voters chose two Democrats, incumbent Pamela Pugh and newcomer Mitchell Robinson, to fill two open seats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
MICHIGAN STATE

