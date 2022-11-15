Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
mibiz.com
567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course
ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
17 vehicles damaged in icy crash near I-94 in Michigan
Seventeen vehicles were damaged in a Marshall Township crash Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
whtc.com
First Solar picks Alabama for new solar factory
(Reuters) – Top U.S. solar panel manufacturer First Solar Inc on Wednesday said it has chosen Alabama as the home of its fourth domestic factory, giving the state a $1.1 billion investment that will create hundreds of jobs. The announcement had been anticipated since August, when First Solar said...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
WOOD
A dental office that offers everything you need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Good oral health is important it can improve your teeth and transform your smile into something that’s bright and beautiful! So many people want a place with the expertise to handle it all: everything from dental exams and root canals to cosmetic dental services and full mouth surgery. Grand Valley Dentistry, our Dental Expert, does it all!
WILX-TV
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
bridgemi.com
Report: Debt collection cases flood Michigan courts, hurt low-income residents
LANSING — Debt collectors overwhelmed Michigan district courts with more than 200,000 lawsuits in 2019, and the state must do more to help consumers avoid default judgments that can ruin lives, according to a new report. The lawsuits comprised 37 percent of all district court cases that year and...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan
One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
michiganradio.org
Democrats poised to increase their majority on state board of education
Democrats are poised to expand their majority on the Michigan state Board of Education after last week’s elections. That party currently holds a 5-2 majority on the board. Voters chose two Democrats, incumbent Pamela Pugh and newcomer Mitchell Robinson, to fill two open seats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
chelseaupdate.com
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
