Whitney Philip Crafts, 60, a resident of Springfield, passed away Oct. 30 at Bay State Medical Center. Whitney was born in Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 16, the son of Philip W. and Margaret (Whitney) Crafts. He attended Hopkinton High School and was smart as a whip but not much for school. He became an auto mechanic directly out of school and had a strong following of garages who were always looking for his services. In his early years, he was a motor sports fanatic, including four-wheeling, motocross and snowmobiles. Whitney was very social, with lots of friends.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO