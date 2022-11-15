Read full article on original website
Antietam National Battlefield Adopts Landscape Management Plan
A "landscape management plan" has been amended to Antietam National Battlefield's general management plan. The plan was studied through an environmental assessment earlier this year that included a public comment period. It was developed to establish comprehensive and sustainable land-use strategies to preserve significant landscape elements and integrate natural and cultural resources at the park located in Maryland. The plan defines the framework for the treatment of the battlefield and describes specific guidelines and tasks aimed to maintain and enhance its historic character.
Battle Over Bears Ears Continues In Utah
The battle over the Bears Ears landscape in Utah continues, with a number of tribes seeking to intervene in lawsuits aiming to overturn President Biden's decision to restore the original boundaries of the national monument. On Friday the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and the Pueblo of Zuni filed to intervene in two lawsuits that seek to remove protections from the Bears Ears National Monument.
