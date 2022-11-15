A "landscape management plan" has been amended to Antietam National Battlefield's general management plan. The plan was studied through an environmental assessment earlier this year that included a public comment period. It was developed to establish comprehensive and sustainable land-use strategies to preserve significant landscape elements and integrate natural and cultural resources at the park located in Maryland. The plan defines the framework for the treatment of the battlefield and describes specific guidelines and tasks aimed to maintain and enhance its historic character.

