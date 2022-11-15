Read full article on original website
Possible recount for Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race
Elections staff and county commissioners counted all outstanding provisional ballots, military ballots, and ballots that had issues with signatures.
‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate
GREAT FALLS, MONTANA — Law enforcement was called Friday after a group of election integrity skeptics in Cascade County escalated tactics, circling the county office and waiting for election officials and staff to come outside, according to County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore. The last year already had been an “absolute nightmare” for her and […] The post ‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
theelectricgf.com
County clerk race going to recount; officials discussing moving elections office under county commission
The race for Cascade County clerk and recorder is going to a recount. At last count around 4 a.m. Nov. 5, during election night, the race between incumbent Rina Fontana Moore and challenger Sandra Merchant was 20 votes apart. On Nov. 14, election officials processed and counted roughly 100 military...
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. Travado.net just released a list of the 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city. According to Travado, there are...
Church and GFPD collaborate on addressing 'repeated issues'
Among the issues were a homeless camp on church property several months ago, and assaults on homeless people in the area.
theelectricgf.com
Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar
Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
theelectricgf.com
12 Days of Great Falls Cheer
The holiday season is kicking off and here at The Electric, we want to share a bit of our holiday spirit. This reporter won’t be breaking out the holiday decorations or Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but there’s lots of community events and we’re ready to spread a little holiday cheer.
