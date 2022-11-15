ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA — Law enforcement was called Friday after a group of election integrity skeptics in Cascade County escalated tactics, circling the county office and waiting for election officials and staff to come outside, according to County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore. The last year already had been an “absolute nightmare” for her and […] The post ‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar

Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
12 Days of Great Falls Cheer

The holiday season is kicking off and here at The Electric, we want to share a bit of our holiday spirit. This reporter won’t be breaking out the holiday decorations or Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but there’s lots of community events and we’re ready to spread a little holiday cheer.
