Colorado Sunshine: CSU Rams women's basketball sweeps Mountain West honors

Call it a clean sweep for the CSU Rams.

Senior McKenna Hofschild was named Mountain West player of week, while Hannah Ronsiek was named freshman of the week on Monday.

Hofschild, a preseason all-conference pick, had 36 points and 20 assists as the Rams went 2-0. She nearly bagged a pair of double-doubles, going for 18 points and nine assists against BYU and 18 points and 11 assists against Montana. Hofshild is from Prior Lake, Minn.

Ronsiek had 10 points in her college debut against BYU. She had five points, two rebounds and a team-high four steals against Montana. Ronsiek is from Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Rams (2-0) host Western Colorado (0-2) Tuesday at Moby Arena. Tickets go for $6-9.

