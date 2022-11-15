ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado Sunshine: CSU Rams women's basketball sweeps Mountain West honors

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJ6Qq_0jBXn5Yt00

Where good news shines

Call it a clean sweep for the CSU Rams.

Senior McKenna Hofschild was named Mountain West player of week, while Hannah Ronsiek was named freshman of the week on Monday.

Hofschild, a preseason all-conference pick, had 36 points and 20 assists as the Rams went 2-0. She nearly bagged a pair of double-doubles, going for 18 points and nine assists against BYU and 18 points and 11 assists against Montana. Hofshild is from Prior Lake, Minn.

Ronsiek had 10 points in her college debut against BYU. She had five points, two rebounds and a team-high four steals against Montana. Ronsiek is from Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Rams (2-0) host Western Colorado (0-2) Tuesday at Moby Arena. Tickets go for $6-9.

(“Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado State improves to 3-0, closes homestand with blowout win over Weber State

FORT COLLINS — The season is only a week old, but Niko Medved is in a place most coaches dream of at any time during the year. He doesn’t have a lot to complain about. His Colorado State team is 3-0 after a convincing 77-52 win over Weber State and if his team plays defense like it did on Monday night at Moby Arena, there will be plenty of happy postgame news conferences this season.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ralphiereport.com

Local star big man joins the Buffs

Tad Boyle can’t be stopped! A week after landing his highest-rated recruit ever, and a few days after upsetting #11 Tennessee in Nashville, the Colorado Buffaloes have kept the train rolling on the recruiting front. Luckily, this train didn’t have to go across state lines. Assane Diop, one of three top big men in CO, has committed to the Buffs!
BOULDER, CO
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Gaps set to be filled along Colorado's big Front Range Trail

Work is underway to come closer to completing a long-envisioned commuter path connecting Colorado's biggest populations and beyond. Officials recently announced starting construction to fill three gaps along the larger Front Range Trail in Castle Rock. The town has called itself "a major crossroads" for the network between Denver and Colorado Springs.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Westword

Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor

Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rockies acquire Nolan Jones from Cleveland Guardians

The Rockies made their second trade of the offseason, acquiring Nolan Jones from the Guardians for minor league infielder Juan Brito. Jones, 24, made his MLB debut for the Guardians in July. He slashed 244/.309/.372 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 28 games in the majors before returning to Triple-A. His strikeout numbers are a tad high — 36 percent during his brief stint with the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notes: Billy Turner to injured reserve, Jonathan Harris to active roster

ENGLEWOOD — The hits keep coming for the Broncos. When the Raiders arrive at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, the Broncos will be without right tackle Billy Turner, who sustained a knee injury against the Titans. Turner was put on injured reserve and will miss at least four games. The Broncos also waived wide receiver and special teams regular Tyrie Cleveland, who played in six games and caught two passes. Jonathan Harris, a defensive end, was elevated from practice squad to the active roster. Tom Compton, an offensive lineman, was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. Compton is an NFL veteran with 123 regular-season appearances. The Broncos (3-6) host the Raiders (2-7) at 2:05 pm Sunday (FOX). —Paul Klee
ENGLEWOOD, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos, Russell Wilson still searching for identity on offense: 'It starts with me'

ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson each fell on their own swords Wednesday. The Broncos head coach and quarterback were pestered with questions about the offense's struggles during their weekly press conference. And for good reason, as Denver continues to be one of the worst offenses in the NFL, sitting in last place in scoring offense at 14.6 points per game.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

NBA COVID-19 protocols bench Nikola Jokic, leave Nuggets hanging

DENVER – The Nuggets are also playing the waiting game this week. Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, indicating he either tested positive or received a series of inconclusive tests. Jokic did not play Wednesday against the Knicks at Ball Arena but could exit protocols for Friday and Sunday’s games in Dallas.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy