Luzerne County, PA

Luz. Co.- resignation, public hearing and voting probe

By WILK News
 2 days ago
Luz. Co. Courthouse Photo credit WILK

A special meeting of the Luzerne County Election Board was held last evening to discuss the paper shortage that happened during the general election last week which resulted in voting hours being extended. The Board heard two hours of public comment on the matter then A vote was taken by the board to ask the Luzerne County District Attorney to conduct an investigation into the incident. Officials with the Election Bureau say they will also conduct an investigation into what happened.

The Luzerne County District Attorney has completed the investigation into a reported voting incident during last week's General Election. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce it began when a voter arrived at the Kingston Rec Center in Kingston to cast her ballot. She was told by poll workers, she already voted and pointed out when showed her signature, it was not hers. She was given a provisional ballot used to vote. The polling place serves several separate voting wards. During the investigation it was found another voter with an almost identical name was directed to the incorrect ward and signed the book. The DA's office determined it was an honest mistake and the matter was closed.

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson gave his resignation letter to the Luzerne County Council yesterday. His final day in the post will be December 14. According to his letter, he will be leaving to care for family members with health issues. It also mentioned "conflicts with council" which he says makes his work difficult to accomplish. He also offered to continue to help during the transition process to find a new County Manager and after if requested. Robertson started the position June 13. When Council meets this evening they are expected to begin discussion on forming a new citizen's search committee.

