Wyoming State

Winter Weather Advisory in NEPA Tues pm- Wed am.

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWkeT_0jBXmwvQ00
Winter Weather Photo credit WILK

The National Weather Service at Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 9 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain moves into the area Tuesday evening. The mix changes to mainly rain with pockets of freezing rain late overnight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The higher end snow and ice accumulations will across the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

