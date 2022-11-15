Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Meals on Wheels seeking 240 volunteers for Thanksgiving Day of Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa are looking for 240 volunteers to join the organization in delivery hot meals to homebound neighbors on Thanksgiving Day. The organization has 1,100 people relying on it for a hot, Thanksgiving meal. “Participating in our Thanksgiving Day of Service...
Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
John 3:16 Mission far short of food drive goal; 2,600 additional turkeys needed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — John 3:16 Mission is far short of it's food goal to bring Thanksgiving meals and food boxes to those in need. So far, 2,400 turkeys have been donated, but 2,600 turkeys are still needed. The food supply drives so far have accumulated more than 19,000 pounds of food, but that is less than half of what is needed.
New Planned Parenthood health center opens in Lawton, Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is launching a new health center in Lawton, Oklahoma, marking the organization's expansion into the southwestern region of the state. "The Lawton location brings access to reproductive health care much closer to home for patients in a part of the state...
Parkside Psychiatric Hospital, Clinic gives away 105 turkey dinners to patients, families
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic gave away 105 turkey dinners to patients and their families on Tuesday. With inflation and demand pushing turkey prices up, the meal will help bring relief to some families. "We know that if you are hungry, you can't meet any...
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign in full swing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing after kicking off Wednesday with a goal of raising $725,000. The funds raised during the campaign will be used in the community to provide life-changing programs and services throughout the entire year. The Salvation Army...
Second floor of Tulsa Promenade Mall to become 'Christmas Wonderland'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The second floor of the Tulsa Promenade Mall will be transformed into a "Christmas Wonderland" to celebrate the holiday season this December. The 100,000 square foot space will house different Christmas activities in each storefront. These stores were already empty, so no business will be affected.
Bynum pledges to get $1 million to fund Tulsa's first mental health recovery center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the city will work to get $1 million to fund and create Tulsa’s first mental health urgent recovery center. In recent years, the U.S. has seen an unprecedented mental health crisis. In Tulsa, the crisis is heavily impacting youth.
Tulsa Area United Way extends fundraising campaign in hopes of meeting goal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Originally, the Tulsa Area United Way was hoping for a different story Tuesday night. "We were supposed to come together tonight to celebrate the end of our fundraising campaign for the fall of $25,913,704," said CEO Alison Anthony. Instead, a bold update plastered on their...
Mayor Bynum announces initiatives at State of the City to fight homelessness in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An increase in evictions, an influx of mental health crises, and COVID-19. Those are some reasons Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says more Tulsans are experiencing homelessness. "The City has a part to play in this and we will," he said. Over the past two years,...
Cherokee Nation fights opioid epidemic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Like much of America, the Cherokee Nation is facing an opioid epidemic. It's taken legal action against several drug distributors and manufacturers including a $75 million lawsuit against Walmart, CVS and Walgreens settled just last month. But, large numbers of tribal members are already addicted.
Funeral set for Tulsa fire captain killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The funeral has been set for the Tulsa Fire Department captain who was killed Friday in an accident. Captain Josh Rutledge's funeral will take place at the South Tulsa Baptist Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The fire department announced the death of Rutledge Friday...
Tulsa Fire Department reminding residents to be careful when using space heaters
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As Oklahomans run their heaters for the first time this year to stay warm, the Tulsa Fire Department wants to make sure families are staying safe. Fire officials say that many people turn to portable space heaters for warmth, but each year, about 1,700 house fires are caused by heating devices.
What's the city's plan to replace old fire department equipment?
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa Fire Department welcomed the next generation of firefighters. “With the graduation of this class, we are less than 8 people short of our total authorized group of 745," said Fire Chief Michael Baker. The 22 new firefighters spent nearly six months learning...
City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered for new police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
Beggs Public Schools returns to in-person classes after 7 virtual days due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public School students will be returning to in-person classes on Wednesday, after going virtual since Nov. 7 due to no water. BPS first canceled classes on Friday, Nov. 4 due to no water, but the district said it would reschedule a virtual day for Friday, Nov. 18.
Road closures for Route 66 Marathon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Route 66 Marathon is taking place this weekend. Roads across Tulsa will start to close beginning Thursday and reopen Sunday after the race. View an interactive map of the closures here. See all road closures below:. Route 66 Marathon Course Map by KTUL -...
GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire captain unexpectedly killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and the community continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. The GoFundMe describes Rutledge as a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach,...
Beggs students enter 2nd week of distance learning due to lack of water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will continue virtual learning Tuesday due to a continuing lack of water. The town has been dealing with water issues since the middle of summer. The water shortage is the result of OG&E not providing enough power to the pumping station, according...
'It's a sad day': Neighbors react to Gilcrease Expressway opening
TULSA, Okla. — Monday's weather didn't affect the opening of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is meant to be an easier way to get across town. The project is about 50 years in the making. The Gilcrease Expressway is a four-lane divided highway stretching for five miles. To drive the...
