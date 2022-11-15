ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

KFOX 14

Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr.   There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police warn drivers of vehicle warm-up thefts

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police reported vehicles left unattended can be easier to steal. Police officials warned drivers to refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended. They stated thieves can steal vehicles within seconds when drivers are warming up there vehicles. Many drivers start their vehicles and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Española...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Speed Limit Changes to Socorro Road You Need to Know About

Many have traveled Socorro road. Growing up in Fabens, sometimes the road didn't even have a sign, you just knew that road was the one left heading to Clint on Alameda. It is a road I am actually scared of due to family members having a bad history with it. I have a family member who actually died on that road many years ago.
EL PASO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border

In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
EL PASO, TX

