FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
Man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s […]
Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr. There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
Husband of child care employee in east El Paso arrested; charged with 2 counts of indecency with child
EL PASO, Texas -- The husband of an east El Paso daycare employee has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Mark Rotz, 66, is married to an employee at Tessy's Home Day Care at the 3400 block of Freeport.
Las Cruces police warn drivers of vehicle warm-up thefts
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police reported vehicles left unattended can be easier to steal. Police officials warned drivers to refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended. They stated thieves can steal vehicles within seconds when drivers are warming up there vehicles. Many drivers start their vehicles and...
El Paso County Commissioners to vote on issuing $100 million Certificates of Obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners proposed $100 million in certificates of obligation and voted on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public about it on Thursday. The money would go towards new and existing projects including:. The County Courthouse - develop a countywide...
Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
District attorney’s office claims audio tapes in Walmart case were altered
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso district attorney's office says two of the three audio tapes used in an ad litem report, the same report that accuses a "representative" of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of threatening and impersonating the family of a Walmart victim, are altered from their original recording.
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Española...
Speed Limit Changes to Socorro Road You Need to Know About
Many have traveled Socorro road. Growing up in Fabens, sometimes the road didn't even have a sign, you just knew that road was the one left heading to Clint on Alameda. It is a road I am actually scared of due to family members having a bad history with it. I have a family member who actually died on that road many years ago.
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
Mother seeks answers from Canutillo ISD after school loses track of 6-year-old
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An unsupervised 6-year-old walked off the campus at Canutillo Elementary School on Tuesday, the district confirmed with KFOX14. “I could have woken up this morning without a child,” said Desirae Diaz, the mother of the child. Diaz said she arranged for her grandmother...
Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife to death dies at the hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing his wife has died at the hospital. Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said Robert Yacone died on Wednesday. The Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said Yacone died while...
