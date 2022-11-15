Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Kings Game

Ben Simmons is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are in California to face off with the Sacramento Kings.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the contest as three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) listed questionable for Tuesday."

Simmons missed the team's last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and has missed five total games this season.

He's currently averaging 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, he will likely need a lot more time before he looks like the player he once was.

At one point, he was one of the top defenders and play-makers in the entire NBA.

The Nets come into the game with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games, but they have been better over the last few weeks.

After starting out the season 1-5 in their first six games, they have won five of their last eight games, and before losing to the Lakers they had been on a two-game winning streak.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA, and are coming off a season where they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Therefore, this is expected to be a bounce-back year.

As for the Kings, they started out their season 0-4, but have also been better as of late.

They are 6-6 in their first 12 games, and have won six of their last eight games.