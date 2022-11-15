Read full article on original website
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions
You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17
(KTLA) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money. The tax agency announced, in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.
IRS: Free File remains open until Nov. 17
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded those who still need to file their 2021 tax returns that IRS Free File remains open until November 17 and can help those who qualify claim the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit. These and other...
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible
FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
Tax Rebates 2022: Millions of Eligible Households May Either Get $500 or $1,000 in Two Days
Tax rebates may help households that experience financial difficulty due to the ongoing increase in energy costs and inflation, which affects practically all daily expenses, Americans continue to struggle to have enough money to last them through the whole month.
Tyler Perry Fired His Accountants After Finding Out the IRS Owed Him $9 Million in Return
Filmmaker Tyler Perry shared a past experience where he had to face the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), except he revealed to be on the receiving end after an audit revealed the IRS owed him $9 million in return. The philanthropist shared the information with attendees at the 2022 Earn Your...
9 million families are entitled to up to $10,000 in checks from the IRS they never claimed
In 2021, parents and individuals received a slew of beefed-up tax credits, and a third stimulus check. But some no or low-income earners don't usually file their taxes, and may not have gotten their checks. The IRS is sending out letters to notify them that they still have time to...
IRS Free Tool Closes Soon, Ending Your Chance At $3,600 and $1,400 Payments
People earning under the federal stipulated amount do not have to file tax returns. But it also means you miss benefits like rebates, tax credits, and stimulus checks. So, the agency provided a facility for you to file your tax return. But the free filing tool is closing soon. It will end your opportunity to receive one-time government benefits.
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: You Only Have 1 Day Left to Claim Your Money
If you haven't claimed your missing stimulus or child tax credit money yet, you're quickly running out of time to do so. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before the deadline is here.
CNET
The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week
You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
CNBC
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
Some of the expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan are going away for filing year 2022.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
Child Tax Credit: If IRS Sent You Letter 6550, H&R Block Wants To Help
If you’re one of the nine million Americans who will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) letter regarding eligibility for unclaimed tax credits, you will need to act quickly. Fortunately, H&R Block wants to help taxpayers navigate the process. Learn: IRS Is Letting You Keep More Money in 2023,...
14 Types of Payments You May Have Received in 2022 That Aren’t Taxable
Even though federal tax rates in the United States are relatively low compared with many countries in the world, Americans often feel like they are overtaxed. No matter what type of money may come in,...
Zelle Tax ‘Loophole’ Utilized by Small Businesses Costs IRS Billions Annually
Small businesses, independent contractors and gig workers who want to avoid reporting income paid through P2P apps like Venmo and PayPal might have found a loophole — and it could be costing the government tens of billions of dollars in tax revenue. Learn: Sell on Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace or...
Liz Weston: I still haven’t seen my $10,000 IRS refund from last spring’s filing
Dear Liz: My CPA left off some income when electronically filing my return at the end of March. The CPA filed a corrected return a few days later. I’m owed $10,895 and still haven’t received my refund. What happened to the 21-day refund period for e-filing? I can’t get through to the IRS on the phone. The state refunded my money in only eight days.
Here’s how much increases to the standard deduction could save you on taxes
(NEXSTAR) — Did you know? Standard deductions for your 2022 and 2023 taxes are higher after the Internal Revenue Service raised them to account for inflation. That means the dollar amount taxpayers can hang on to will increase for many. The standard deduction is a flat amount filers can apply to their taxes instead of the more […]
