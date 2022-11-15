Tom Brady has how many receptions in his career? You might be surprised he has any

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fooled no one Sunday when running back Leonard Fournette attempted to throw a pass to Tom Brady down the left side of the field.

Fournette lined up in a wildcat formation and broke to the right, trying to throw across the field to Brady.

As the ball floated toward the 45-year-old quarterback turned wide receiver, Seattle rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who was 18 months old when Brady first stepped on an NFL field on Nov. 23, 2000, intercepted the pass.

Brady then took Woolen down by trying to apply the Figure Four leglock made famous by Ric Flair. He was flagged for tripping, rightfully so.

It was the first time in Brady’s career where he was targeted as a wide receiver in the regular season and did not come down with the catch.

He’s now been targeted four times, hauling in three passes for 65 yards.

He also couldn't come up with a catch in Super Bowl LII, his only target in 47 postseason games.

Here’s a look at all three passes that Brady has caught in his career.

Dec. 22, 2001: Miami at New England

In his 13th career NFL start, Brady found himself lined up on the left side in a similar fashion to this past Sunday against Seattle.

Kevin Faulk launched a pass to the wide open Brady who caught the ball about 10 yards from the line of scrimmage, then scampered another 13 for a 23-yard gain.

The Patriots won 20-13.

Dec. 6, 2015: Philadelphia at New England

Trailing 28-14 late in the third quarter, the Patriots drew up a double reverse where Brady broke down the right side wide open.

James White pitched the ball to Danny Amendola, who hit Brady in stride about six yards beyond the line of scrimmage and Brady rumbled 30 more yards for a 36-yard gain.

The Patriots tried a similar play two years later against the Eagles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, but Brady couldn't haul in the pass from Amendola this time.

Later in the quarter, the Eagles ran the same type of play — now known as the Philly Special — with Trey Burton completing a pass to Nick Foles just before the first half ended.

The Patriots lost the 2015 game 35-28, as well as Super Bowl LII 41-33.

Nov. 11, 2018: New England at Tennessee

On a trick play, Brady squirted through the defense and caught a ball in the middle of the field right at the line of scrimmage from Julian Edelman, who tossed over a bull rushing defensive end to barely get the pass off.

Brady ran toward the sideline but stumbled and was ultimately brought down in the field of play for a six-yard gain.

The Patriots lost 34-10.

While Brady has 27 rushing touchdowns in his career, he has yet to haul in a receiving TD.

Considering Brady’s age and how important he is to this Buccaneers team, you may never again see Brady line up to catch a pass. Or you might see it in 2027 when he’s 50. With Brady, you just never know.