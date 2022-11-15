ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'

The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills

Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
CLEVELAND, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Change Up Their Home Uniforms This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will try and improve to 7-3 this Sunday, when they play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium at 1 pm. The game will be very cold, with winds expected to be 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph; with expectations for some snow, but we don't know for sure if they will be scattered or that lake effect snow band will pass over Orchard Park by kickoff.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive, Unbelievable Josh Allen Snow Sculpture

This is awesome! Buffalo is expected to get some serious snow. Some reports have said up to 4 or 6 feet of snow will be coming down. In fact, there was talk on Twitter about whether or not the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM in Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?

The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Power 93.7 WBLK

TV Reporter In Cleveland Warns People About Buffalo

One television reporter in Cleveland is warning Browns fans about Buffalo, but it’s not what you think. When you hear that a television reporter has warned the state ahead of a big AFC match-up against the Buffalo Bills, you become hopeful, especially when you’re a member of the Bills Mafia. For a split second, you think, “Wow, it sounds like Cleveland may be nervous.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 11

The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 10 when they defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-10, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Despite the win, the Titans are moving down in the NFL power rankings of USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who kicks off this week’s round-up, per usual. Davis has the Titans falling one spot to No. 15. Here’s why:
NASHVILLE, TN
