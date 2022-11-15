Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick wants 1 NFL rule changed after Bills-Vikings mishap
The NFL was fortunate that a major officiating error did not cost the Minnesota Vikings a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and Bill Belichick thinks the mishap was further evidence that the league needs to make at least one big change to its replay review rules. Buffalo was...
Looks Like the Bills Game on Sunday Will Be Played in a Snowstorm
When you were a kid, there wasn't anything more exhilarating than a snow day. You wake up in the morning and recognize it's snowing out. You turn on the local news and see your school listed for the cancellations. That feeling is undefeated. That feeling is similar for a snow...
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Former NFL quarterback David Carr sees the Bills winding up with a 12-5 record.
Bills Player Tweets What Buffalo is Feeling About the Snowstorm
Sometimes it's easy to forget that Buffalo Bills and Sabres players are in many ways, just like you or I. We get lost in the drama of their profession on the field or the ice and sometimes miss the fact they have to deal with the same problems the Buffalo fans do. That couldn't be more true for this weekend.
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the staff has to game plan better going forward.
Could Be Bad News For the Bills For Sunday’s Game in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, although fans are still not ready to move on. The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half and allowed Minnesota to get back into the game. Josh Allen had three...
AFC standings: Bills fall down conference, division during losing skid
If you’re feeling down about the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings and you’re looking for a pick-me-up… you’ve come to the wrong place. Unfortunately, the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss in Week 10 comes with consequences. Buffalo has now tumbled down the standings in both the AFC East and conference.
Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'
The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
PFF grades from Vikings 33-30 win vs. Bills in Week 10
The Minnesota Vikings are figuring out not just how to win, but also how to do it against the league’s best teams in beating the Buffalo Bills by a score of 33-30 in overtime. When you take a look back at the game, the Vikings had some incredible performances...
Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
What Josh Allen Should Have Done on the Final Play [VIDEO]
You're hard pressed to find a game where Buffalo Bills fans exited Highmark Stadium as swiftly as they did yesterday, after the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were up by 17 points and then 14 points, yet allowed the Vikings to creep back into the...
Buffalo Bills Change Up Their Home Uniforms This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will try and improve to 7-3 this Sunday, when they play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium at 1 pm. The game will be very cold, with winds expected to be 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph; with expectations for some snow, but we don't know for sure if they will be scattered or that lake effect snow band will pass over Orchard Park by kickoff.
Massive, Unbelievable Josh Allen Snow Sculpture
This is awesome! Buffalo is expected to get some serious snow. Some reports have said up to 4 or 6 feet of snow will be coming down. In fact, there was talk on Twitter about whether or not the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM in Orchard Park.
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
TV Reporter In Cleveland Warns People About Buffalo
One television reporter in Cleveland is warning Browns fans about Buffalo, but it’s not what you think. When you hear that a television reporter has warned the state ahead of a big AFC match-up against the Buffalo Bills, you become hopeful, especially when you’re a member of the Bills Mafia. For a split second, you think, “Wow, it sounds like Cleveland may be nervous.”
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
Adrian Wojnarowski explained why he thinks Joe Mazzulla will become the Celtics’ ‘long-term coach’
Wojnarowski on Udoka: "For all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston." The Celtics cruised by the Hawks 126-101 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points, though he was one of seven Celtics to reach double-digit totals. Tonight, the Bruins host the Flyers at...
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 11
The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 10 when they defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-10, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Despite the win, the Titans are moving down in the NFL power rankings of USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who kicks off this week’s round-up, per usual. Davis has the Titans falling one spot to No. 15. Here’s why:
