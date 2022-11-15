Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
WANE-TV
Slick roads contributing to crashes in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Snow and sub-freezing temps have caused dangerous driving conditions in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area Thursday morning. Pavement on bridges and overpasses are icy in many areas. Slick conditions may have contributed to a crash on Bass Road over I-69. A motorist tells WANE 15 the bridge is iced over. Road crews have put sand down as a result of the crash.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Colder weather pattern
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Colder air will continue to pour into our region as we move toward the weekend. High temperatures will fall from the 30s to the 20s and overnight laws will fall into the teens. Aside from a few scattered snow showers this evening it will be a dry pattern. For those to travel into the Indiana snow belt, expect significant accumulation between now and the weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Snow showers then colder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A low pressure system will move through our area today bringing some light snow showers with a little accumulation expected. If the snow is persistent in the evening,a few slick spots could occur. Behind the system much colder air will build in as we move toward the weekend. Heavy lake snow is possible tonight into the weekend in northwest Indiana. Daytime temperatures will fall to the 20s and overnight lows will drop into the teens Thursday into the weekend.
WANE-TV
Power restored after 2,500 I&M customers without power in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) restored power to over 2,500 customers who were without it for a few hours across multiple areas of southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. At one point, the I&M outage map showed just over 2,500 customers were without power, with a...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
wfft.com
Arctic air is on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a breezy, cloudy and cold day. Early morning temperatures step off in the upper 20s under a cloudy sky. A few flurries are possible Thursday with highs topping out in the middle 30s. A punch of Arctic air arrives for the end...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
wfft.com
Light snow, Arctic air is on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We remain socked in the clouds Wednesday. It’s a breezy day with afternoon highs in the middle 30s. Light snow develops in the afternoon on a hit-and-miss basis. Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night under a cloudy sky. A...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Massive search for tens of thousands of minks released in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Minks on the run! Tuesday, Van Wert Police released a statement saying between 25,000 and 40,0000 minks were released from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Van Wert, Ohio. Minks may look furry and friendly, but people in the...
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
wfft.com
Remaining chilly, light snow chance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system brings the chance of light snow and flurries before daybreak Tuesday. This shouldn’t impact travel. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 30s with a breezy east wind. A southern stream of moisture brings a rain/snow mix to...
wboi.org
Fort Wayne sewer overflow project nearing its end
Fort Wayne City Council is bidding out the final leg of a federally mandated ongoing effort to reduce combined sewer overflow into the city’s rivers. According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, Council will discuss an ordinance approving an almost $7.5 million sewer project. The project is part...
whatzup.com
Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works
A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
Times-Bulletin
Firefighters from 4 departments respond to house fire
VENEDOCIA — Firefighters from four departments — Middle Point, Ohio City, Delphos, and Van Wert — responded to a house fire at 15118 Main St. in Venedocia early Wednesday morning. Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT were also at the scene. Reportedly no one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor called in after spotting smoke. The fire is under investigation. (DHI Media/Sherry Missler)
