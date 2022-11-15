FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A low pressure system will move through our area today bringing some light snow showers with a little accumulation expected. If the snow is persistent in the evening,a few slick spots could occur. Behind the system much colder air will build in as we move toward the weekend. Heavy lake snow is possible tonight into the weekend in northwest Indiana. Daytime temperatures will fall to the 20s and overnight lows will drop into the teens Thursday into the weekend.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO