ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX

The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
dailyhodl.com

CFTC Chair Calls for International Coordination Between Regulators for Crypto Industry

The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says financial regulators around the world should coordinate to effectively oversee the crypto industry. In a new interview with CNBC, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam calls for international coordination among financial regulators to protect customers and ensure market stability in the crypto space.
thecoinrise.com

EU Might Place a Ban on Privacy-Enhancing Crypto Coins

There is a possibility that the European Union (EU) may place a ban on regulated financial institutions and digital asset service providers from dealing with cryptocurrencies that promote users’ privacy like Monero, Zcash, and Dash. A leaked draft of an EU Anti Money Laundering (AML) bill incited this discussion about ‘privacy coins’ among crypto players.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Axios

Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
kitco.com

Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
thecoinrise.com

Binance outlines 6 commitments for centralized exchange platforms

The leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has shared a set of guidelines for maintaining a healthy centralized exchange so that incidents like the major FTX fail might be avoided in the future. On November 15, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted the most crucial requirements that his and any other centralized exchange should embrace to ensure user confidence.
blockchainmagazine.net

A Safe And Sustainable Cryptocurrency: Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) is a safe and stable cryptocurrency. Stablecoins have cemented their reputation as one of the essential crypto assets among investors, traders, and regular crypto aficionados. The main goal of stablecoins is to get more people to use cryptocurrencies by making them less volatile and reducing worries about government regulation. Stablecoin regulation is interesting because a few carefully chosen solutions, like Binance USD, have shown that it is possible. What does the Binance stablecoin offer, and how is it unique from other stablecoins on the market? On the next page is an introduction to the Binance stablecoin BUSD and a detailed explanation of how it works. Find out more about the history of Binance’s stablecoin and the things that have led to its rise in popularity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy