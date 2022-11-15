ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at Westside Creek Apartments on Sam Peck Road.

North Little Rock police: 3 dead in apartment fire

Fire officials stated that the fire started on a couch, and they reported that the woman was found in a bedroom. Officials have not released any information of what caused the fire.

The LRFD and the Little Rock Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

