Lee County, FL

Lee County receives $13.7 million grant to help expand Public Safety Building

By Active Aging
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of Commissioners received a grant fund of $13.7 million to help with the expansion of a Public Safety Building on Ortiz Avenue.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management gave the city the grand for the planned expansion of the Emergency Operations Center into a Public Safety Building.

The expansion project, planned for more than a year, will emphasize flexibility and adaptability to accommodate evolving emergency management demands and address capacity needs as Lee County approaches 1 million residents.

Lee County plans to begin construction in mid-2023 and is scheduled to be completed about 18 months later.

The project will include an expanded Emergency Communications Center, training facilities, administrative space, and support facilities such as restrooms and showers for the existing Emergency Operations Center building.

Training and operational space in the expansion will double to support billeting for personnel and additional workspace for staff in the facility during an activation for an event such as a hurricane. The square footage will more than double to 66,000. Onsite parking also will be expanded, and the secured entrance from Ortiz Avenue will be improved.

Fort Myers, FL
