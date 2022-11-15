ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Forsyth County, but officials said they are not anticipating any charges due to the nature of the accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first responders to the crash on Matt Highway.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

One person perishes in Tuesday fire in Dawson County

A fire early Tuesday resulted in one person’s death in Dawson County. Firefighters were called to the fire in a single-family home with a possible person trapped on Kelly Bridge Road about 1:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the single-story home fully involved by fire. Due to...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Bail Bondsman Arrested And Charged After Detaining Hit-And-Run Suspect

A Good Samaritan found himself under arrest after he detained a hit-and-run suspect in Atlanta. Deondre Owens was driving down Georgia Highway 400 when he witnessed a car strike another vehicle and then sped away. Owens, who is a bail bondsman, pursued the vehicle and pulled him over. He then...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday, November 16th

Brittany Belisle, 29 of Leesburg, was arrested November 16th, at 2:09 AM, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police Department. Michael Smith, age 33 of Fruithurst,Al was arrested in November 15th, at 6:19 PM, charged with four...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Activity Report For October

During the Cedar Bluff City Council Meeting, the Cedar Bluff Police Department issued their monthly report for October. Last month, The Cedar Bluff PD made 55 traffic stop contacts, 30 uniform traffic citations, 25 warnings, 26 arrests-23 of those arrests were misdemeanors, 3 were felonies. There were 34 incident/offense reports, 2 traffic accidents, 25 investigations, 19 investigations are still open, and 6 are closed.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General

DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
DALTON, GA

