Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Related
Driver dead after crash involving tanker full of corn syrup, officials say
ROME, Ga. — The driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a tanker in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. Rome police and Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street just before 10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Forsyth County, but officials said they are not anticipating any charges due to the nature of the accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first responders to the crash on Matt Highway.
accesswdun.com
One person perishes in Tuesday fire in Dawson County
A fire early Tuesday resulted in one person’s death in Dawson County. Firefighters were called to the fire in a single-family home with a possible person trapped on Kelly Bridge Road about 1:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the single-story home fully involved by fire. Due to...
Man dead after crashing into median on I-85, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on the crash throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The crash blocked off all lanes on this route for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
iheart.com
Bail Bondsman Arrested And Charged After Detaining Hit-And-Run Suspect
A Good Samaritan found himself under arrest after he detained a hit-and-run suspect in Atlanta. Deondre Owens was driving down Georgia Highway 400 when he witnessed a car strike another vehicle and then sped away. Owens, who is a bail bondsman, pursued the vehicle and pulled him over. He then...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for suspect in theft at Murray County gas station
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Murray County deputies are searching for a suspect in a theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Murray County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of a man and a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime. According to officials, the theft of lost...
Woman shot, killed in 'apparent robbery' at East Point beauty shop, police searching for suspect
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's note: Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder and are actively searching for a second suspect. East Point Police are searching for a man accused of robbing and shooting a woman at a beauty shop Tuesday. Authorities said it happened at...
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday, November 16th
Brittany Belisle, 29 of Leesburg, was arrested November 16th, at 2:09 AM, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police Department. Michael Smith, age 33 of Fruithurst,Al was arrested in November 15th, at 6:19 PM, charged with four...
fox5atlanta.com
16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
wrganews.com
FCPD urging the Community to Secure Valuables and Firearms amid rise in Vehicle Theft
The following is a Public Service Announcement from the Floyd County Police Department:. Ties to gun violence can be found in scores of theft cases that have plagued our community since the. summer. The best advice continues to be to secure your vehicle and remove valuables. The increase in gun...
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday. He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Activity Report For October
During the Cedar Bluff City Council Meeting, the Cedar Bluff Police Department issued their monthly report for October. Last month, The Cedar Bluff PD made 55 traffic stop contacts, 30 uniform traffic citations, 25 warnings, 26 arrests-23 of those arrests were misdemeanors, 3 were felonies. There were 34 incident/offense reports, 2 traffic accidents, 25 investigations, 19 investigations are still open, and 6 are closed.
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
fox5atlanta.com
Where were backup officers in deadly shooting between Atlanta officer and motorist?
ATLANTA - Atlanta police sources told FOX 5 that a deadly encounter between an undercover police officer and a motorist may have been avoided had there been backup. FOX 5 obtained cell phone video showing the seconds leading up to the single shot which killed James Wilborn. The plain-clothed officer...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming woman was raped in Cherokee County jail
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former inmate claiming she was raped in the Cherokee County jail....
Comments / 0