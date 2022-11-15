Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
Silver Spring Beauty Supply Moves to Former Weller’s Dry Cleaners Location
Silver Spring Beauty Supply has relocated to the former home of Weller’s Dry Cleaning at 8237 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring. Weller’s Dry Cleaners closed last April. The building was built in 1960, according to a 2011 blog post from Montgomery Planning (based on information from the Silver Spring Historical Society). The business was opened by founder/owner Charlie Weller the following year.
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel Thanksgiving closures, cancellations, trash collection schedules
City of Laurel offices, including the Passport Office will be closed on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th for Thanksgiving. The Mayor and City Council meeting on Monday, November 28th is cancelled as well. The Department of Public Works will be picking up Trash and Recycling on an altered...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
High school student killed after being hit by car in crosswalk in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a high school student died Wednesday after a car hit the student as the student was trying to cross the street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The police department said it happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and […]
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
Takoma Bev. Co., Lost Sock Coffee Roasters Once Again Named to Eater’s “Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” List
Local and national media continue to praise the quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene. Takoma Bev. Co. in Takoma Park, previously praised by The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema, is once again included in Eater’s “Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.“ list:. The all-day coffee...
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Set to Open in Former TTT/Buena Vida Space: Report
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge is set to open in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A liquor board hearing on the application by Emmanuel Mbah on behalf of Blackdiamond Restaurant, LLC, for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only, is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
mocoshow.com
‘Holiday Street Fest’ (with Fireworks) To Take Place at Rio on December 10
Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg will hold a ‘Holiday Street Fest’ that will include a fireworks presentation on Saturday, December 10th. The fun begins with a market during the day from 1pm-5pm, a DJ playing music from 5pm-7pm and fireworks at 6:45pm. Additional details, per Rio, below:. “Cue the...
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Downtown Silver Spring Whole Foods (11/13)
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. Missed Connection 11-13, 2:45pm ish. Downtown Silver Spring Whole Foods. You – a beautiful rugged man rocking a poncho – and I. – woman with glittery gold shoes and...
WTOP
DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food
The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today in Downtown Silver Spring (Really!)
After a false start earlier this week, Firepan Korean BBQ owner Jay Bae says that the restaurant is ready to make its debut in downtown Silver Spring. Firepan Korean BBQ’s opening has been fraught with pandemic-related delays. The restaurant, located at the former home of Pete’s New Haven Apizza at 962 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, had initially targeted a Fall 2021 opening, then delayed to January, April, May, and August. The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved Firepan’s application for a liquor license last year, according to Bethesda Beat.
NBC Washington
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole
WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
popville.com
Now Back to our regularly scheduled Notes from your Neighbors: It’s, almost, always about parking vol. 1,004
“Residents mad that someone with a valid Residential Parking Permit is using the permit. Three printed pieces of paper on this car saying the same thing.”
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
fox5dc.com
Firefighters rescue residents from 2-alarm blaze at northwest DC apartment building
WASHINGTON - Firefighters rescued several residents from an apartment building that caught fire Tuesday morning in the District. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 24th Street in the northwest. Officials say smoke was pouring out of the second floor of the 8-story building when...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0