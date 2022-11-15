ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Silver Spring Beauty Supply Moves to Former Weller’s Dry Cleaners Location

Silver Spring Beauty Supply has relocated to the former home of Weller’s Dry Cleaning at 8237 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring. Weller’s Dry Cleaners closed last April. The building was built in 1960, according to a 2011 blog post from Montgomery Planning (based on information from the Silver Spring Historical Society). The business was opened by founder/owner Charlie Weller the following year.
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Set to Open in Former TTT/Buena Vida Space: Report

Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge is set to open in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A liquor board hearing on the application by Emmanuel Mbah on behalf of Blackdiamond Restaurant, LLC, for a Class D, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only, is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”

Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food

The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today in Downtown Silver Spring (Really!)

After a false start earlier this week, Firepan Korean BBQ owner Jay Bae says that the restaurant is ready to make its debut in downtown Silver Spring. Firepan Korean BBQ’s opening has been fraught with pandemic-related delays. The restaurant, located at the former home of Pete’s New Haven Apizza at 962 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, had initially targeted a Fall 2021 opening, then delayed to January, April, May, and August. The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved Firepan’s application for a liquor license last year, according to Bethesda Beat.
Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole

WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
