forkast.news
Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC
U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. Fast facts. The Blockchain Association filed its amicus brief on Tuesday, saying: “The SEC’s extremely...
coingeek.com
SEC v Ripple: court grants permission for amicus curiae submissions
The United States court hearing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple Labs has approved the filing of several amicus curiae briefs by non-party entities, including some made in support of the SEC’s contention that Ripple’s offering of XRP amounted to an unlawful unregistered securities offering.
thenewscrypto.com
Court Approves Coinbase’s Request of Amicus Brief in Ripple Lawsuit
Amici curiae brief filing requests were granted Monday by Judge Analisa Torres. A friend of the court brief in the ongoing dispute was filed by Coinbase two weeks back. Ripple, a blockchain payments firm, was sued by the SEC in December 2020. The lawsuit has been ongoing for over two years now. Ripple has gained support from a wide range of firms.
astaga.com
XRP News: Whales Add 468 Mln XRP As Amicus Briefs Back Ripple Against SEC
XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native token worth registered a significant upswing after US based mostly cryptocurrency change filed Amicus briefs within the assist of the defendants. Nevertheless, extra Amicus have submitted their briefs for the Abstract Judgement. This has motivated the whales so as to add extra XRP tokens to their wallets.
coinchapter.com
Coinbase Comes Out To Defend Ripple Labs against SEC — XRP Eyes 40% Crash
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, officially filed its amicus brief request in Ripple’s support in the court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), joining several companies that already jumped on the bandwagon. SEC vs. Ripple amicus briefs. In detail, an...
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Sells Class A Shares For $1.6M Amid FTX Crash
According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, it was discovered that Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sold up to 30,000 Class A shares that belong to the exchange. The filed document stated that the Class A shares were sold for $1.6 million on the 11th of November.
CNBC
Key House lawmaker calls collapse of crypto exchange FTX 'a dumpster fire' as Financial Services Committee investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step up oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
cryptopotato.com
US SEC Delayed Decision on ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Application
The SEC will give its yes or no to ARK 21Shares’ spot BTC ETF by January 27, 2023. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) extended its final decision on whether to approve the launch of ARK 21Shares’ spot BTC ETF to January 27, 2023. The Commission...
Democrats renew push for cryptocurrency regulations after FTX collapse
Democratic lawmakers and agency officials are calling for more regulations on cryptocurrencies after one of the largest exchanges neared collapse. Crypto critics are ramping up pressure for new rules after the apparent collapse of the exchange FTX, which is facing a mass loss of confidence amid reports of deceptive conduct and is seeking to be acquired in order to reassure customers and investors that they will get their money back. Its struggles have caused the crypto market to slump in value and led to government investigations.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
BlockFi is reportedly preparing for layoffs and may file for bankruptcy as FTX's implosion weighs on the the crypto lender
BlockFi is preparing for possible bankruptcy amid "significant exposure" to failed exchange FTX, WSJ reported. BlockFi last week paused withdrawals and limited activity on the exchange, and is preparing for layoffs, per the report. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday after failing to line up a rescue amid a liquidity...
thediwire.com
SEC Files Settled Action Over NAV Overvaluation Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a settled action against the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Mutual Fund for mispricing its net asset value as part of a massive overvaluation scheme and is seeking in its complaint an order appointing a special master over the mutual fund to oversee the return of remaining funds to harmed investors.
zycrypto.com
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC’s Win Against This Blockchain Firm in High-Profile Securities Case Unnerves XRP Army
Ripple adherents have continued to fret over a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) win in a securities lawsuit filed against blockchain-based file-sharing network LBRY. James Filan, a former federal prosecutor who has been updating the crypto community on the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit, shared the judgment detailing how the...
thecoinrise.com
Australian Regulators Suspend License of FTX’s Australian Arm
Following the voluntary administration of FTX’s Australia arm, on November 11, Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) through its financial markets regulator suspended FTX Australia’s financial service (AFS) license. According to the announcement which was made by ASIC, the suspension of FTX’s local company will last until...
Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls for International Coordination Between Regulators for Crypto Industry
The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says financial regulators around the world should coordinate to effectively oversee the crypto industry. In a new interview with CNBC, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam calls for international coordination among financial regulators to protect customers and ensure market stability in the crypto space.
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO compares FTX collapse with 2008 global financial crisis
The CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has recently stated that he believes the cryptocurrency market will be able to rebuild itself once the full consequences of FTX’s implosion is felt. During a conference in Indonesia, Zhao warned that a large number of...
