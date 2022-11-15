Read full article on original website
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
The National Chains Tyler, Texas Folks Want Mixed with Their Favorite Local Businesses
We love our locally owned businesses in East Texas. It's the perfect way to support our hard working neighbors. We also like our variety in East Texas. That means that visiting a national chain is also okay to do. There are many national chains that East Texan's want to come to the area to shop or dine at.
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
Here’s Why One Full City Block of Kilgore, TX is Called “World’s Richest Acre”
Listen, I realize I am going to catch some hell for this, and deservedly so. But I never knew the story behind the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore, TX. I mean I've seen the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore, but strangely enough never really thought much past "oh wow, cool."
Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?
What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit
The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days
We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
Police Investigate Several Purse Snatching Incidents at Big Box Stores in Texas
A news story coming out of Frisco, Texas recently confirms police are currently investigating several incidents of "purse snatching" at various big box stores in the area. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores in Tyler, Longview, and all around East Texas?
If You’re Celebrating Blackout Wednesday in Tyler, TX Get a Sober Ride
If you’re over 21 years old you’ve probably heard of Blackout Wednesday, it’s the day before Thanksgiving when everyone is home for the holiday and wants to go out to the bar. When you’re back home you’re most likely seeing friends, you haven’t seen in a while and next thing you know the night at the bar lasts too long and you end up blacking out. Before you get in that situation plan a sober ride home now.
Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area
We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th
At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
For The 3rd Time This Month A Green Street Bridge In Longview, Texas Was Hit
When it comes to the bridge height, 11' 2" or 11' 4" is just that and no more!. It's been a busy month so far for Longview Police when it comes to responding to accidents involving trucks striking one of the Green Street bridges in Longview, Texas. Those familiar with Longview and Green Street know there are two low-clearance railroad bridges that drivers must navigate under.
This is What the New Smith County Courthouse Will Look Like [VIDEO]
It's a plan that's been in the works for over two decades: Building a new Smith County Courthouse in Tyler, Texas that can properly and beautifully serve the people for at least 75 years. And now, as we've finally arrived at a place where the proposal was passed, we can...
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
20 of the Restaurants Near Tyler, TX Offering Thanksgiving Food Options
If you live in or around Tyler, Texas and you're thinking you may want to spend less time cooking and more time with friends and family this year, then why not consider ordering your Thanksgiving Dinner from one of these great restaurants?. Here's the thing: I gotta tell ya,as much...
This 4,500 Square Foot Ice Skating Rink Opens Just 2 Hours From Tyler
Ice skating in Christmas movies always helps to bring home the feeling of the holiday season. Unfortunately for us in Tyler, TX, it just doesn't get cold enough for a real outdoor ice skating rink, thus it's just an old movie trope for most of us. Well, some good news...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Adopt a Dog for Free or Foster One This Saturday in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has an event this weekend for you.
Take A Trip To North Pole Aboard The Polar Express From Palestine, Texas
It all begins with a golden ticket. A golden ticket that will get your kids aboard 'The Polar Express' where the book and movie come to life along the rails of the Texas State Railroad between Palestine and Rusk, Texas. One of the most beloved Christmas stories (and movies) of...
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
