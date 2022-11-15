Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
John Salley Praised Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto For Making Him Do 'Normal Stuff'
John Salley said Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto makes him do normal stuff.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"
Ja Morant has responded to Charles Barkley claiming that Morant doesn't make his teammates better.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money
Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested after attempted robbery.
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
Paul Pierce had some interesting thoughts meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.
Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Ja Morant had a phenomenal dunk in Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley slams Nets, says franchise featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has 'wasted four years'
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."
Ben Simmons was an All-Star level player with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has not had the best of luck with returning to that level of play. He has struggled thus far with the Brooklyn Nets this year, and the team has started bringing him off the bench. There is...
Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."
Mark Cuban explains the problem with Kyrie Irving's recent behavior.
Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors
The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Porter Jr. reveals Steph Curry’s drills are “all about getting him as tired as possible so he can shoot while he's tired”
Michael Porter Jr.'s story had Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye in awe about Steph Curry's boundless energy and insane efficiency.
Tim Hardaway Makes Shocking Rape Comment During Broadcast
Tim Hardaway made a huge blunder during the Warriors broadcast on Monday night. Tim Hardaway has had his fair share of blunders when it comes to having a mic in front of him. Back in the late 2000s, Hardaway told Dan LeBatard that he hates gay people. This eventually led to an apology, and quite a bit of controversy that would have been worse had he said that today.
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers
Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Jaylen Brown Called Out Nets Owner Joe Tsai Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy: "It's Time For A Larger Conversation"
Jaylen Brown has taken aim at Joe Tsai amid Kyrie Irving's latest controversy.
