The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
ClutchPoints

The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors

The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tim Hardaway Makes Shocking Rape Comment During Broadcast

Tim Hardaway made a huge blunder during the Warriors broadcast on Monday night. Tim Hardaway has had his fair share of blunders when it comes to having a mic in front of him. Back in the late 2000s, Hardaway told Dan LeBatard that he hates gay people. This eventually led to an apology, and quite a bit of controversy that would have been worse had he said that today.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
ClutchPoints

Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

