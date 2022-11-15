Read full article on original website
Fast food workers strike in favor of AB 257
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Fast food workers across the state are on strike, protesting an effort to overturn a new labor law increasing regulations on the industry. "For me, AB 257 means a radical change because this law will protect us and provide support to protect our rights as workers," said fast food worker Maria Bernal. "As human beings, we are not respected. They treat us like we are machines to make burgers."
High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California. Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.
Air regulators consider phasing out semi trucks, vehicles with internal combustion engines
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — State air regulators are considering new laws to phase out big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines and replace them with zero-emission vehicles. The proposed Advanced Clean Fleets regulation would include vehicles that transport agricultural commodities. Farmers who rely on trucking companies for timely...
California Department of Public Health announces first RSV death in a child under 5
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this winter season on Monday, November 14th. Little information about the child's death, including where it took place, has been released...
