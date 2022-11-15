CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Fast food workers across the state are on strike, protesting an effort to overturn a new labor law increasing regulations on the industry. "For me, AB 257 means a radical change because this law will protect us and provide support to protect our rights as workers," said fast food worker Maria Bernal. "As human beings, we are not respected. They treat us like we are machines to make burgers."

