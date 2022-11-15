ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bakersfield Channel

Fast food workers strike in favor of AB 257

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Fast food workers across the state are on strike, protesting an effort to overturn a new labor law increasing regulations on the industry. "For me, AB 257 means a radical change because this law will protect us and provide support to protect our rights as workers," said fast food worker Maria Bernal. "As human beings, we are not respected. They treat us like we are machines to make burgers."
High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California. Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.
