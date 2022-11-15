Read full article on original website
Related
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
2 Items In Your Pantry That Practically Guarantee Belly Fat, According To Nutrition Experts
Committing to a healthy diet in order to lose weight can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re someone who loves to indulge in decadent meals that are loaded with less-than-healthy ingredients your taste buds love. However, if you want to shed some pounds, switching out unhealthy foods for more nutritious options is one of the best things you can do—and that starts by taking a look at the food in your very own home. In fact, some of the worst foods for your overall healthy may be right in your pantry.
First Coast News
Holiday gift ideas that are Good Housekeeping approved (FCL Nov. 15, 2022)
Get the essential holiday scoop, from gift giving to entertaining and everything else you need for a smashing holiday season. Visit goodhousekeeping.com for more information.
Nutritionists Agree: This Fiber-Rich Nut Butter Is Best For Weight Loss Over 40
Whether you’re aiming to lose weight or just better your overall health, analyzing what you eat for breakfast can help you get closer to reaching your goals. Losing weight over 40 can feel daunting, but as experts explain to us, it doesn’t have to be. You can start with your diet— as it is the most important aspect of your weight loss journey. Fiber is critical to keeping you energized, satiated and less likely to overeat, so asking yourself how much of the nutrient you are eating daily is essential.
First Coast News
Prioritizing mental health and open enrollment (FCL Nov. 15, 2022)
Millions of Americans are currently taking part in open enrollment for health care and a new survey shows just how worried employees are about their mental health and treatment options. The survey found that more than half of all American workers currently face at least moderate levels of burnout, a significant increase over 2021. Visit AflacWorkForcesReport.com for more information.
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
First Coast News
How to win at holiday hosting (FCL Nov. 15, 2022)
From cocktails to desserts, planning the perfect holiday menu starts with knowing your guests’ palates and dietary restrictions. So, plan ahead! Plus, spend more time with family and friends and less time cleaning post-meal with disposable plates and cups. Visit nutritionbymia.com for more information.
Healthline
The Venus Factor 12-Week Fat Loss System: A Review
The Venus Factor 12-Week Fat Loss System is a diet and exercise plan marketed to women. The program includes a combination of diet plans and workouts and is touted to work by controlling leptin levels. The Venus Factor website contains limited information on the diet, and much of the available...
Comments / 0