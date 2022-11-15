Read full article on original website
Related
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training
José Altuve and Venezuela will take take on the Houston Astros during Spring Training.
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent
The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
Shortstop is one of the team's biggest needs this offseason.
Dodgers: LA Insider Believes This Trade Can Land Them an Infielder and Pitching Duo
LA could land Corbin Burnes and Willie Adames with this potential trade
Jim Crane’s decision that led to Astros parting ways with James Click
The Houston Astros are surprisingly in a state of turmoil to start the 2022 offseason. After winning the World Series, they parted ways with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers. A report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan shows that Astros owner Jim Crane’s influence over the organization was...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
iheart.com
The Astros Officially Announce That They Have Re-Signed Rafael Montero
Over the weekend, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Astros had re-signed Rafael Montero to a 3 year, 34.5 million dollar deal. The Astros have officially announced the signing today. Here is the press release from the club.
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
MLB Hot Stove: 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Justin Verlander
Two-time World Series champion, two-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander is a free agent, seeking to receive a contract similar to the three-year, $130 million contract the New York Mets gave Max Scherzer last winter. Which team will shell out the money for Verlander? Here's a list of five potential free agent destinations for JV.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Report: Astros Have New Decision Maker in Place After Click Departure
The Houston Astros have tabbed Bill Firkus the point man on free agent discussions.
Comments / 0