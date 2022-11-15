ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' southeast side

By Kelsey Anderson, WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting on the city's southeast side.

According to IMPD officials, the shooting happened at Southeastern Avenue and South Emerson Avenue.

Officers were called there sometime before 10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Dustin Alan Phipps, 30.

On Wednesday, IMPD announced that a person was arrested on suspicion of murder.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.

Court documents say he turned himself in.

According to those documents, a man got out of his vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station. That's when police say Phipps got in the man's car and started driving away.

The man is then accused of running outside and firing two shots into the driver's-side window.

Court documents claim Phipps drove the car head-first into a tree. Court records claim that the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

He later hired an attorney who contacted the police and turned himself in.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

This is preliminary information and the story will be updated.

Melissa Bonnett
1d ago

We are so much stronger as one talking about all races(color) as one !! When we all realize that the better we will be the only difference with all of us is the color of our skin THATS IT PEOPLE!!the rest is THE SAME!!

