(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Wing Company is opening a location in Ferndale this Saturday, and you have the chance to win free chicken wings and fries. A grand opening event will be hosted at the new location on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m.On Facebook, the Detroit Wing Company shared details about the giveaway, which are as follows:the first 25 people in line will be entered to win free chicken wings for a year (*Terms and conditions apply*)the first 100 people in line will get a free limited edition Detroit Wing Company beaniethe first 300 people in line will get a free six piece chicken wing and fry combo. (only one per guest)Everyone who wants to be eligible for any of these prizes must be registered for the Detroit Wing Company perks program before or at the time of the giveaway.It will be located at 23147 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.

FERNDALE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO