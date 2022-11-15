ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitdetroit.com

8 MILE: THE MOVIE SITES TOUR RELEASED

Detroit, MI, November 15, 2022 — The popularity of tours relating to television and movie filming locations has grown dramatically in recent years. You’ll find Breaking Bad tours in Albuquerque, Sex and the City tours in New York City, Game of Thrones tours in Dubrovnik or Belfast, and, of course, the enduring Sound of Music tours in Salzburg. Now, Detroit is on the ever-growing list of cities showcasing popular movies filmed locally with the release of 8 Mile: The Movie Sites Tour offered by City Tour Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved

In the spirit with the Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, which was sponsored by Chase Bank, Sunday November 13, when more than 200 local makers and businesses gathered to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods; BLAC wants to keep the spirit going and share the Black vendors […] The post Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Comedian Mike Epps to open One Mike Detroit, a new venue, restaurant downtown

One Mike Detroit will host stand-up comedy, live music and other entertainment, and will also have a restaurant and an upper lounge featuring Black-owned wine and spirit brands. The Detroit News. Stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps and others are planning to open One Mike Detroit, a multi-faceted entertainment venue...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis

History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!

It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Wing Company opening Ferndale location, giving away free wings on Nov. 19

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Wing Company is opening a location in Ferndale this Saturday, and you have the chance to win free chicken wings and fries. A grand opening event will be hosted at the new location on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m.On Facebook, the Detroit Wing Company shared details about the giveaway, which are as follows:the first 25 people in line will be entered to win free chicken wings for a year (*Terms and conditions apply*)the first 100 people in line will get a free limited edition Detroit Wing Company beaniethe first 300 people in line will get a free six piece chicken wing and fry combo. (only one per guest)Everyone who wants to be eligible for any of these prizes must be registered for the Detroit Wing Company perks program before or at the time of the giveaway.It will be located at 23147 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

'New Jack City' live brings classic movie (and Treach) to Music Hall

At the same time "New Jack City" hit theaters, Naughty by Nature was hitting the charts. The year was 1991, and hip-hop was beginning to impact the mainstream in a major way. And as inescapable as "New Jack City" was in the movie world — the crime epic's style and swagger helped influence a new generation of filmmakers and filmgoers — Naughty by Nature was just as inescapable with their smash hit "O.P.P.," the Jackson 5-sampling pop-rap crossover that was a Top 10 smash for the New Jersey trio.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over on Detroit’s west side at Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s, where they’ve got delicious breakfast and dinner options that you can mix and match. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit designers work the runway at Muse, the Art of Style [PHOTOS]

Every year Mark Burton and the Council of Fashion Designers of Michigan bring some of the best and most elegant fashion from local designers to Muse, the Art of Style. This year's designers included Ashley Harris, Cavinova, Wanda Harris, Shay Oliver, and Reg Robinson. The event was held Saturday at the The MEC Conference Center in Troy.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?. A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy