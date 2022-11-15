Read full article on original website
Yup Thats Me
1d ago
It’s crazy how many people will bash this guy before even knowing why he shot those guys. Hazing and bullying could’ve been the reason but everyone is quick to judge
rewind1051.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
NBC 29 News
NBC29 Legal Analyst weighs in on suspected UVA shooter’s charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says that a second-degree murder charge means the...
‘I was shocked’: Former neighbor of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. reacts to arrest
"He was always a calm person, and he was looking out for his grandma," said the neighbor. "Something had to trigger him."
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
NBC 29 News
VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies,”
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC 29 News
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After Sunday’s tragedy at the University of Virginia, the school is providing more insight into potential warning signs of the suspect. During Monday’s press conference, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said the university’s threat assessment team had investigated Christopher Jones Jr. for possessing a firearm as early as September.
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
When Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to purchase a firearm from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights in July 2021, the licensed dealer ran a background check.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
NBC 29 News
UVA students sheltered in place as police investigated fatal Culbreth Rd. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The university urged everyone on UVA Grounds to shelter in place throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning while police investigated the fatal shooting along Culbreth Road. That order was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, but a large police presence could still be seen. Some...
Henrico business owner encountered UVA shooting suspect just hours before his arrest
A local business owner in Henrico saw the suspect in a UVA triple shooting just hours before he was taken into custody Monday morning.
Father Of Virginia Shooting Suspect Reacts To Tragedy
The sports world received heartbreaking news this week regarding the Virginia football team. Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
NBC 29 News
Support available for those on UVA Grounds after Sunday shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very difficult few days on UVA Grounds, the university is making its best effort to support students. Students had an opportunity to spend time with therapy dogs inside the School of Nursing Tuesday, November 15. They were also given food, and a chance to mingle with one another.
