Read full article on original website
Related
Pine Bluffs Championship Football Postgame Remarks
Pine Bluffs went 11-0 en route to the 1A 9-Man State Championship after a 33-27 victory over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. In the playoffs, the Hornets beat Big piney 45-16 and had their hands full with Rocky Mountain before prevailing 35-32. That game prepared them for a tough fight against Shoshoni. But Pine Bluffs certainly earned their 1st state title since 2017 making big plays on offense and some timely defensive plays.
Pair of Kelly Walsh Volleyball Players Sign with Wyoming
Two Kelly Walsh athletes have officially signed on with the University of Wyoming for volleyball. Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth are both 3-time all-state selections and played big roles as the Trojans won the 4A State Championship this season. Both student-athletes will be headed to Laramie even though UW Head Coach Chad Callihan announced this week that he will be stepping down at the conclusion of the season.
Little Snake River Dominates En Route to 1A 6-Man Title
Little Snake River came into the 1A 6-Man title game on Saturday in Laramie as the defending champs and played like champions as they dismantled Burlington 55-8. The Huskies scored first on a 45-yard run from quarterback Seth Wardell but that was it for the Burlington offense for the rest of the day.
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
5-7 inches of Snow, 55 MPH Wind Gusts to Blast I-80 Summit
Five to seven inches of snow coupled with winds gusting as high as 55 mph could make for very difficult travel on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the South Laramie Range, including I-80 between mile markers 320 and 345, from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Friday.
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
Cheers! Cheyenne Restaurant To Celebrate It’s 80th Birthday.
The Albany in Downtown Cheyenne made a post on their social media accounts yesterday about their upcoming 80th birthday in Cheyenne. That's a pretty big accomplishment! We probably can't count many businesses that have been around in Cheyenne for 80 years. I mean, sure there probably are, but not that many. Remember, we've only been a state for 132 years. So, Wyoming was just a baby when The Albany opened their doors.
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snow, negative temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be facing snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 16, will have a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 35. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. There will be a 60% chance of snow after 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulations of less than half an inch. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 13 and northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
capcity.news
Cheyenne annexes 1,283 acres for High Plains Business Park
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the unanimous support of its City Council, the City of Cheyenne annexed 1,283 acres of land between Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway, south of College Drive, for the development of the High Plains Business Park. The city’s Public Services Committee recommended the approval...
Cheyenne Is Still In The Crosshairs For Russian Missiles
Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are aimed right at Cheyenne Wyoming. No big surprise there considering that missiles from Cheyenne are aimed at Moscow. “If Wyoming were a nation,” writes journalist Dan Whipple, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne “would make it one of the world’s major nuclear powers. Its history with nuclear weapons in Wyoming is tied closely to the worldwide tensions of the Cold War, and with the development of missile-based nuclear weapons systems.”
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie
It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have low windchill values to start the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city is set to have a few cold, windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 14, will have patchy fog before 10 a.m., with the remainder of the day set to be sunny with a high of 31. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values between zero and 10. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 14 and a chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
704
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1