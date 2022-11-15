Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Related
Eater
Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville
Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best happy hour: The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s winner for Jacksonville’s best happy hour takes us to the Avondale neighborhood, where you’ll find The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Happy hour at the Blue Fish is Monday through Friday, and it lasts from 3 p.m. all the way...
Beating inflation: Buying groceries for a family of four without breaking the bank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty shelves and higher prices are making it harder for families to shop for weekly groceries. Action News Jax, Meghan Moriarty, worked with a Jacksonville grocery chain and Baptist Health dietician to shop for a family of four for five nights of dinner, spending under $25 a night.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
fernandinaobserver.com
It’s Time to Think About Dickens Again
“Dickens on Centre” once again will be a highlight of the season. A Victorian-themed celebration of food, fun and entertainment takes place under twinkling lights in historic downtown Fernandina Beach. A variety of accompanying Dickens on Centre special events, including The Enchanted Village, are also returning this year. “Dickens...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Whit’s to Kernan Square
Building Dynamics Inc. is building-out a shop for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, at a cost of $115,300. The owner is Seaside Custard LLC, owned by Michael and Jessica McKinley. The location is in the Kernan Square shopping center at southeast Beach and Kernan boulevards.
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
News4Jax.com
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights
JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
First Coast News
Dunes in Jacksonville Beach will not be fully replenished until 2024
The dunes saved Jacksonville Beach from flooding during Nicole. Investing in them is an important mission.
First Coast News
Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there
Drone videos shows a stranded boat that washed up on a small island near the Mathews Bridge last week during Tropical Storm Nicole. After a week, it's still there.
In Need of Homes: Become a puppy raiser with K9s for Warriors
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Before these dogs graduate to become service dogs and before they can save a veterans life, they are raised by volunteers. K9s for Warriors needs more volunteers right now. No experience is needed and families with kids are welcome to apply! Your puppy comes...
Beating inflation: Buy a work wardrobe under $100
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re starting a new job or transitioning to in-person work life, you may need to jazz up your wardrobe. Business-style clothing can be pricey, but Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty learned some tips and tricks to finding quality clothing for less. Action News...
Jacsonville Beach's dunes should be fully renourished by 2024, but who's paying for it?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Despite taking another big hit from Nicole, Jacksonville Beach’s dunes did the job and did not breach. It’s going to take a while for the dunes to return to their previous state before Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. A state that is...
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
First Coast News
Volunteer "Puppy Raisers" needed (FCL Nov. 14, 2022)
Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. This provides a longer-term opportunity to raise a puppy, typically ranging in age from eight weeks to 16 months old. Volunteers must be able to...
Ask Anthony: Septic tank mess forces Jacksonville business owner to close her doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In today's "Ask Anthony," a Jacksonville business owner came to me with a problem...and a mess. Almaz Woldetsadik says she went to the city for help with a new septic tank system. But, she says, the only thing she's watching go down the drain is her money.
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors
Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week. Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
First Coast News
This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
Comments / 0