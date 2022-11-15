Read full article on original website
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Morgantown Arts Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Jordan Brigman from the Morgantown Arts Council joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about...
Outbuilding destroyed in Clarksburg fire
Firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night.
New ‘Morgantown 311’ app to aid the community
The City of Morgantown developed a new app for the community to stay informed, report issues and request services from the city.
WTRF
Wheeling City Council considers “complicated” Market Street block ordinance
Wheeling City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum released the following statement Wednesday on council’s consideration of the Market Street block ordinance for building renovation. “The 1400 block project represents an important convening of public and private partners dedicated to preserving and improving these critical buildings in our downtown. Unfortunately, in years...
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
WDTV
Road work in White Hall causing problems for businesses
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not common for there to be open tables during dinner time at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen. But Assistant Manager Michael Shaw said it’s something they’ve been seeing more and more. The restaurant sits not far from the stretch of I-79 where the...
garrettcounty.org
GC Government - Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Auction
Garrett County Government – Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Auction. The Board of County Commissioners of Garrett County will be auctioning surplus vehicles and equipment utilizing an online government auction service known as GovDeals. Bidders can register to participate in the auction free of charge at www.govdeals.com. Please click on...
Randolph County Commission approves building purchase for prosecutor’s office
Randolph County Commission recently approved the purchase of the building across from the courthouse on Randolph Avenue.
2-foot hole forces emergency closure of Fairmont bridge
Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.
WDTV
David Carlyle Clay
David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Wheeling on September 9, 1985, a son of Edward C. and LaVonia E. Childs Clay who survive in Stonewood. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his significant other, Sarah Freeland; two children, Amari Carlyle Clay and Mia Elizabeth Clay; one brother, Daniel Clay of Stonewood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was a graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School. David enjoyed the guitar, playing basketball, and working on cars. He was a quick witted, loving and cared greatly for his friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
WDTV
WVU plans to expand rural opioid response program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Institute for Community and Rural Health plans to use a $1 million grant to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including...
WDTV
How local businesses are prepping for Small Business Saturday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching with thanksgiving next week and Christmas shopping kicking off that same weekend. Many Main Streets across America have changed over the past few decades, especially since the pandemic. The Small Business Administrations Regional Director for our area John Fleming says...
Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
WDTV
United Way receives large donation for new scholarship
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has received a large donation for a new scholarship. It’s called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. It helps students in Private Christian Schools who have needs that aren’t being met. This includes books, food, clothing, and...
Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
Temporary ice skating rink coming to Lewis County
The city of Weston is making the most of the colder weather by opening a temporary ice skating rink later this month.
WDTV
Rosella June George
Rosella June George, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Nicholas County, a daughter of the late Winston Tinell and Lilly (Carte) Tinell. Rosella worked as an in-home personal care provider. Rosella is...
WDTV
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda, 65, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, a son of Joseph Anthony Buda, Jr. and Emily Irene Buda. Jay worked for several years at Hendershot Heating and Cooling as an HVAC Installer and as an Instructor of Industrial Arts at and HVAC Technician. Jay was a member of the NRA and The Faith and Freedom Coalition. HE was an avid fisherman, gardener, and Mountaineer Fan!
