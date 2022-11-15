Read full article on original website
I drove a $2 million electric car with 1,900 horsepower and saw the unimaginably fast future of supercars
The Pininfarina Battista can hit 62 mph in under two seconds, making it one of the fastest-accelerating cars in the world. Only 150 will ever be made.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
electrek.co
Tesla China responds to dramatic crash that kills two [video]
Tesla will assist Chinese authorities in investigating a dramatic Tesla Model Y crash in Guangdong, China, which killed two and injured three. But rumors have been flying on social media about potential causes of the crash, most of which are untrue or impossible. The accident happened on November 5, and...
Porsche Registered These VW Vanagons as Porsches: Here’s Why
If you think Porsche never made vans, you'd be wrong. The post Porsche Registered These VW Vanagons as Porsches: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
The most powerful car Mercedes has ever made set a new record around Germany's legendary race track
The $2.6 million Mercedes AMG-One set a new record as the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nürburgring circuit despite "less-than-ideal" conditions.
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Jalopnik
The 2024 Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Will Be "A Supercar in Disguise"
After revealing the $87,000 Air Pure this morning, Lucid also announced more details about its upcoming SUV, the Gravity. We still don’t know how far it will go on a charge or what kind of power it will make, but based on what we’ve seen with the Lucid Air sedan, it seems safe to assume the range will be substantial, and you’ll be able to order it with more power than you could possibly use.
Meet The 14-Year-Old Building An Electric Porsche 914
The world of classic car EV conversions is a growing one. Some see it as a way to modernize their classic; stuffing something like a Porsche Taycan drivetrain into their Volkswagen Bus, Porsche 911, or other is a way to preserve and enjoy something that's rapidly becoming part of a dying breed. For some, this is the first time they've experienced electric cars and classic cars- especially together.
Jalopnik
Fiat's Giving the All-Electric 500e One More Try in the U.S. in 2024
It’s been three years since the Fiat 500 left North America, a sad end to the iconic city car that once heralded the Italian marque’s return to these shores. Many, myself included, assumed we’d never see another supermini Fiat here again. The tiny hatch was cute, but cute isn’t in the American automotive lexicon anymore. Give Fiat some credit, though — they’re going to give it another try, this time with an all-electric 500 hatchback.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
Jalopnik
GM's Super Cruise Range Enhancement Hits Its Biggest SUVs First
General Motors’ Super Cruise is, by all accounts, near (or at) the top of the advanced driver assist system pecking order. It achieves its level of capability and poise through geofencing, meaning it can only be used on specific GM-approved highways. When the company announced it was doubling its geofenced area, allowing hands-free access to “more than 400,000 miles” of American roads, it seemed like a major boon for road-trippers across the country. But now, it seems there’s a catch.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
A Rare, Pioneering 1938 Car-Tractor Mashup Is For Sale
The Minneapolis-Moline UDLX was one of the world's first attempts at combining a tractor and a car. It wasn't very successful but it is cool.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
Road & Track
The Flooded Ferraris of Hurricane Ian Have Arrived on Copart
Whenever a large-scale storm passes through the U.S., cars get destroyed. That's just the nature of flooding, especially in places like Florida, which recently got hit with a category 4 Hurricane. A ton of cars got totaled out by insurance companies due to flood damage, most of which are starting to appear on salvage auction site Copart. And there are some real gems.
boatingmag.com
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
